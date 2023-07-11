scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Bajwa, Usmani re-elected as Associate Member representative of ICC Chief Executives' Committee

By Agency News Desk

Durban, July 10 (IANS) The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday confirmed Canada’s Rashpal Bajwa and Mubashshir among the three Associate Member representatives who have been elected to the Chief Executives’ Committee (CEC) following a vote at the ICC Annual Conference 2023 in Durban, South Africa.

Bajwa (Cricket Canada) and Usmani (Emirates Cricket Board) have been re-elected to serve another two-year term on the CEC. The duo will be joined by Umair Butt (Danish Cricket Association).

The three candidates received the highest number of votes from the Associate Member electorate and will be part of the CEC and the ICC Development Committee from July 14, 2023 through to the end of the 2025 ICC Annual Conference.

The CEC comprises the chief executives of the 10 Test-playing Members and three representatives from ICC Associate Members. It is chaired by the ICC Chief Executive, who currently is Geoff Allardice. The ICC Chairman along with Chairs of Men’s and Women’s Cricket Committees as well as committee secretary complete the committee.

The job of the CEC is promoting and developing the game of cricket at all levels throughout the world and governing and regulating cricket at the International level.

–IANS

nr/bsk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
MI Emirates retain Pollard, Bravo, Pooran, Boult among 12 players for ILT20 Season 2
Next article
Never had a more special moment than that in my cricket career, says Gavaskar on a 1983 WC triumph
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Wanindu Hasaranga, Colin Munro among retained players for Desert Vipers in ILT20 ahead of season two

Sports

Zaheer Khan, Ishant Sharma, Wasim Jaffer among prominent names for India-West Indies Tests coverage on JioCinema

Sports

Justin Langer in line for Lucknow Super Giants' head coach role: Reports

Sports

Never had a more special moment than that in my cricket career, says Gavaskar on a 1983 WC triumph

Sports

MI Emirates retain Pollard, Bravo, Pooran, Boult among 12 players for ILT20 Season 2

Sports

Confidence shown during Qualifiers can be taken into the ODI World Cup, says Chris Silverwood

Sports

Penalty corner conversion is collective hard work of entire team, says Harmanpreet Singh

Sports

Sachin Tendulkar leads birthday wishes for legendary opener Sunil Gavaskar on his 74th birthday

Sports

Ashes 2023: 'The thing you’ve got to think about first, is David Warner’s time up?' asks Michael Clarke

Sports

Gulf Giants retains 11 players ahead of second season of ILT20

Sports

Women's Ashes: Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Filer called up to England’s squad for ODIs against Australia

Sports

Ashes 2023: There are positions for both of them now, says Fleming on playing Green and Marsh in the eleven

Sports

'Headingley, day four yet again': Leeds win reminds Ben Stokes of famous 2019 triumph

Sports

Ashes 2023: England have a good chance to build on Headingley win and deliver again at Old Trafford, says Vaughan

Sports

'It means you have not worked on yourself': Anjum Chopra criticises Shafali's dismissal against Bangladesh

Sports

Wimbledon: Swiatek survives Bencic scare to enter quarterfinals

Sports

'I expected more from him': Gavaskar disappointed with Rohit's performance as Indian captain

Sports

Ashes: 'Headingley Test was a brilliant game of cricket', says Nasser Hussain after England's victory

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US