scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Bangladesh leave out Jahanara Alam, Fargana Hoque for women's T20I series against India

By Agency News Desk

Dhaka, July 5 (IANS) Pacer Jahanara Alam and top-order batter Fargana Hoque have been left out of the Bangladesh squad for the upcoming women’s T20I series against India, starting from July 9 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.

Apart from Jahanara and Fargana, all-rounder Lata Mondol, left-arm pacer Fariha Trisna and left-handed batter Rubya Haider have been left out too after being in the squad for the series against Sri Lanka in May.

In the statement issued by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), Fargana, Lata, and Fariha, though, have been included in stand-by players list for the series alongside Sharmin Akter Supta.

In place of these five players, veteran all-rounder Salma Khatun, batters Dilara Akter, Shathi Rani and Shorna Akter, as well as pacer Marufa Akter come into the main squad for the series against Harmanpreet Kaur-led visiting Indian team, who are set to arrive in the country on July 6.

The three T20Is between India and Bangladesh will be held on July 9, 11 and 13 with a start of 2 pm as per Dhaka time. It is to be noted that Bangladesh are also the hosts for the 2024 Women’s T20 World Cup.

After the conclusion of the T20I series, India and Bangladesh will play three ODIs on July 16, 19 and 22, at the same venue. The three ODIs are part of the 2022-25 ICC Women’s ODI Championship cycle, contested between ten teams to determine qualification for the 2025 Women’s Cricket World Cup, to be hosted by India.

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian side last played on the international circuit when they lost to Australia by five runs in the semi-final of Women’s T20 World Cup in South Africa in February.

The Indian women’s team members then played in the inaugural Women’s Premier League (WPL) in March and recently underwent a High-Performance training and conditioning camp at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

Bangladesh squad for T20Is against India: Nigar Sultana (captain & wicketkeeper), Nahida Akter, Dilara Akter, Shathi Rani, Shamima Sultana, Sobhana Mostary, Murshida Khatun, Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Disha Biswas, Marufa Akter, Sanjida Akter Maghla, Rabeya, Sultana Khatun, Salma Khatun, Fahima Khatun

Standby Players: Fargana Hoque Pinky, Lata Mondol, Sharmin Akter Supta, Fariha Islam Trisna

–IANS

nr/ak

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Root loses no.1 spot to Williamson; Smith surges towards top in ICC Test rankings after Lord's Test
Next article
Paris Saint-Germain part ways with manager Christophe Galtier after one season
This May Also Interest You
Sports

China announce squad for FIFA Women's World Cup

Sports

Tammy Beaumont, Gardner and Matthews earn nominations for ICC Women's Player of the Month award

Sports

Manchester United sign England international Mason Mount from Chelsea

Sports

Wanindu Hasaranga, Travis Head and Sean Williams nominated for ICC Men's Player of the Month award

Sports

'When people don't like a dismissal under Laws of Cricket, they cite Spirit of Cricket': Simon Taufel

Sports

Ashes 2023: Anderson rested as Woakes, Wood and Ali included in England playing XI for third Test

Sports

Ashes 2023: They’re going to attack, come extra hard at me, says Australia’s Todd Murphy

Sports

Paris Saint-Germain part ways with manager Christophe Galtier after one season

Sports

Root loses no.1 spot to Williamson; Smith surges towards top in ICC Test rankings after Lord's Test

Sports

Ashes 2023: Behaviour of some MCC members was just wrong, horribly ironic, says David Gower

Sports

Hockey India League committee convenes in New Delhi today

Sports

I was little bit jealous: Alcaraz wishes Federer was watching his Wimbledon watch

Sports

Doordarshan to telecast Team India tour of West Indies in six languages

Sports

Come in to support England, doesn't need to go beyond that: Root appeals for calm ahead of Headingley Test

Sports

Babar Azam, David Miller to play in Lanka Premier League, Star Sports acquires broadcast rights

Sports

Major League Cricket: Stars of world cricket gather in Houston for pre-season camp

Sports

Ricky Ponting sees traits of Dhoni in Ben Stokes match-winning ability

Sports

LaLiga: From Gundogan’s arrival at FC Barcelona to Modric’s contract renewal, 10 things learned this week

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US