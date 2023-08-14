scorecardresearch
Bayern arrival Kane dreaming of Champions League victory at Wembley

By Agency News Desk

Berlin, Aug 14 (IANS) Big dreams seem synonymous with big clubs for England’s captain, Harry Kane.

Joining German record champion and 2020 treble winner Bayern Munich, the 30-year-old former Tottenham star discussed his desire at a press conference. Kane has his sights set on the 2023-2024 UEFA Champions League with his new team, reports Xinhua.

Having committed to a four-year contract until 2027, Kane expressed excitement about the Champions League final’s location. “The prospect to win at Wembley is overwhelmingly exciting,” he said. “It’s a way to go but the goals of the club and me match perfectly as we want to win all possible titles.”

For Kane, the Champions League title isn’t just a dream — it’s a genuine target. He believes it’s within Bayern’s grasp.

The Three Lions top scorer conveyed his intent to infuse additional leadership into Bayern’s lineup. He stated, “it is part of my personality to push other players to another level.”

Kane is keen on collaborating with Bayern icon Thomas Muller. “He already asked for a game of golf, and I guess we get that done over the upcoming weeks,” he mentioned.

The transition to the Bundesliga presents Kane with a new set of challenges. “I spend all my life in England and have to get used to many new things, not only the language,” Kane said.

Although deeply connected to his English roots, Kane felt the moment was ripe for a fresh start. Bayern offers the platform to perform at the pinnacle, and Kane is well aware of the expectations, especially in scoring. “Goalscoring is my job and I have proven I can address expectations,” the England captain stated.

He acknowledges the significant investment Bayern made. “I feel the responsibility to repay the over 100 million euros paid by Bayern to Tottenham,” he conveyed.

Kane had in-depth conversations with Bayern manager Thomas Tuchel. “I enjoyed his energy,” he shared, while Tuchel signified Bayern’s intent to tailor their game to Kane’s strengths.

Reflecting on his transfer, Kane shared his feelings about the recent transition. “The past days have delivered many up-and-down experiences as it was the first transfer I was involved in, but I am finally happy to be here and was amazed by the warm welcome I received from the fans,” he recounted.

In the coming weeks, Kane’s focus will be on acclimating to his new environment, learning German, and bonding with his teammates.

Bayern, led by Kane, is set to face Werder Bremen in their 2023-2024 Bundesliga opener. This follows their 3-0 defeat in the German Supercup final against RB Leipzig.

–IANS

cs

3
