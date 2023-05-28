scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Bayern clinch 11th straight Bundesliga title as Mainz held leaders Dortmund

By Agency News Desk

Berlin, May 28 (IANS) Front runners Borussia Dortmund were held to a 2-2 draw with Mainz and allowed the second-placed Bayern Munich to snatch their 11th consecutive title and 33rd overall thanks to Jamal Musiala’s last-gasp 2-1 winner against Cologne in the last round of the Bundesliga 2022-23 season on Saturday night.

The German giants knew they needed a victory over Cologne to maintain their chances as well as a draw or defeat from Dortmund against Mainz.

Bayern caught a fairy-tale start into the last match day as Kingsley Coman finished off a counterattack from the edge of the box into the top right corner with eight minutes gone.

The visitors should have extended their advantage ten minutes later, but Thomas Muller’s header rattled only the woodwork, a Xinhua report said.

Bayern seemed content with the narrow lead but had to be careful as Cologne came close in the 23rd minute when Davie Selke pulled wide from a promising position.

Thomas Tuchel’s boys thought they had made it two just before the break, but Leroy Sane’s goal was disallowed due to a foregone hand ball.

Cologne increased the pressure after the restart whereas Bayern remained harmless and got punished with the equalizer in the 80th minute when Dejan Ljubicic converted a hand ball penalty to stun the visitors.

Bayern pressed frenetically as a draw wasn’t enough and got rewarded in the 89th minute after substitute Musiala danced through Cologne defence before drilling the ball past goalkeeper Marvin Schwabe to nail the 2-1 win.

“The game pretty much sums up my spell here. We controlled things from the get-go, we took the lead, but we missed to add more goals. We then handed over control once again and conceded a penalty. Jamal had his moment though and saved us,” said Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel.

Elsewhere, Borussia Dortmund gave away the title at the last round as the BVB played out only a 2-2 draw with stubborn Mainz which wasn’t enough due to Bayern’s goal difference. “Congrats to Bayern, who sit atop the standings and deservedly defended the title. It is hard though, and it doesn’t feel right. We were 90 minutes away from bringing the title back home,” said Dortmund coach Edin Terzic.

Leipzig completed the season on the third spot after easing 4-2 past Schalke, who relegated after finishing the season on the 17th spot.

Union Berlin booked its berth for the Champions League after finishing fourth thanks to a 1-0 win over Werder Bremen.

Eintracht Frankfurt came from behind and stunned Freiburg 2-1 courtesy of second half goals from Randal Kolo Muani and Eric Junior Dia Ebimbe.

Relegation-threatened Bochum stayed in Germany’s top flight after trashing ten-men Bayern Leverkusen 3-0.

Wolfsburg missed the chance to play in Europe after losing 2-1 to already-relegated Hertha Berlin.

Stuttgart shared the spoils with Hoffenheim and will have to go through the relegation play-off while Borssia Monchengladbach overpowered Augsburg 2-0.

–IANS

ak/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Imran still respected, revered and idolised by Pak's cricket community
Next article
PC paid her way out of a movie to escape 'dehumanising' director
This May Also Interest You
News

Studios claim ownership of rights (IANS Column: B-Town)

News

PC paid her way out of a movie to escape 'dehumanising' director

Sports

Imran still respected, revered and idolised by Pak's cricket community

Sports

Andoni Iraola to step down as Rayo Vallecano coach at end of the season

Health & Lifestyle

KGMU to set up data centre to profile prevalent diseases

Technology

Countdown for launch of 'Indian GPS' satellite begins

News

'New abode of democracy': Shah Rukh's ode to 'A New Parliament for a New India'

News

Palme d'Or goes to 'Anatomy of a Fall'; Justine Triet 3rd woman director to get it

News

Abhishek at IIFA: 'Any actor would be greedy to work with Amitabh Bachchan'

Sports

FIH Pro League: India slip to second spot after loss to Great Britain

News

Age no bar for Snehal Rai, who's been married to politician 21 years older

News

Kriti Sanon at IIFA: All generations, kids especially, must watch 'Adipurush'

News

Rajkummar Rao at IIFA: 'I have three projects for release coming up this year'

Sports

French Open: Chase for title at Roland Garros involves a four-way battle for No.1 rankings (preview)

Sports

Sub-Jr Men's Hockey Nationals: Uttar Pradesh to meet Odisha in final

Sports

Intercontinental Cup: Goalkeeper Gurmeet Singh called up for India seniors camp

News

Kamal Haasan at IIFA: I saw OTT revolution coming long before anyone else

Health & Lifestyle

Goan writer Damodar Mauzo conferred with Jnanpith Award

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US