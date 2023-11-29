BCCI announces contracts extension for head coach Rahul Dravid and support staff of senior India men’s team

New Delhi, Nov 29 (IANS) The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced that it had extended the contracts of head coach Rahul Dravid and the support staff of senior India men’s team. In its statement, the BCCI said it engaged in productive discussions with Rahul Dravid after the term of his contract ended following the recently concluded 2023 Men’s ODI World Cup and unanimously agreed to further the tenure, though it didn’t mention the duration of extension

Dravid had replaced Ravi Shastri as the India senior men’s head coach after the T20 World Cup in 2021 for a two-year term, along with support staff comprising Vikram Rathour (batting coach after 2019 ODI World Cup), Paras Mhambrey (bowling coach), and T Dilip (fielding coach).

“The last two years with Team India have been thoroughly memorable. Together, we have witnessed the highs and lows, and throughout this journey, the support and camaraderie within the group have been phenomenal. I am genuinely proud of the culture we have set in the dressing room.”

“It’s a culture that stands resilient, whether in moments of triumph or adversity. The skills and talent that our team possesses are phenomenal, and what we’ve stressed is following the right process and sticking to our preparations, which has had a direct impact on the overall result.”

“I thank the BCCI and the Office Bearers for placing their trust in me, endorsing my vision, and providing support during this period. The demands of this role necessitate considerable time away from home, and I deeply appreciate my family’s sacrifices and support. Their instrumental role behind the scenes has been invaluable. As we embrace new challenges post the World Cup, we remain committed to the pursuit of excellence,” said Dravid in the statement.

The contract of Dravid and the support staff had come to an end following India’s defeat to Australia in the 2023 Men’s ODI World Cup final in Ahmedabad, with speculations over their future with the team now coming to an end as the BCCI opts for continuity in coaching of senior men’s team.

“Mr Rahul Dravid’s vision, professionalism, and unyielding efforts have been important pillars in Team India’s success. As Head Coach of the Indian Cricket Team, you are always under immense scrutiny and I extend appreciation to him not only for embracing the challenges but for thriving in them.”

“The performances of the Indian Team are a testament to his strategic guidance. I am delighted that he accepted the offer to remain the Head Coach, and it speaks of the mutual respect and shared vision between him and the BCCI. I have no doubt that under him, the team will continue its march to the pinnacle of success and set new benchmarks along the way,” said BCCI President Roger Binny.

With the contracts extended, the first assignment of Dravid and support staff in their second stint will be the all-format tour of South Africa, comprising three T20Is and ODIs each, along with two Tests from December 10 to January 7.

The team will be back in India to play three T20Is against Afghanistan in January, followed by five Tests against England till March, before regrouping for the 2024 Men’s T20 World Cup in the West Indies and USA.

“I had mentioned that there is no better person than Rahul Dravid to take over the role of Head Coach at the time of his appointment, and Mr. Dravid has proven himself again with his unparalleled commitment to excellence. Team India is now a formidable unit across formats, and our top ranking in all three formats directly reflects his vision, guidance, and the roadmap he charted for the team.”

“Having won 10 consecutive games before the final, our World Cup campaign was nothing short of extraordinary, and the Head Coach deserves appreciation for setting up the right platform for the team to flourish. The Head Coach has our full backing, and we will provide him with all the support needed for sustained success at the international level,” concluded BCCI Secretary Jay Shah.

