BCCI announces fixtures for home matches against Australia, Afghanistan, England in 2023-24

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, July 25 (IANS) After spending the remaining part of the ongoing season on the road, India will take on Australia, Afghanistan and England in the 2023-24 season.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)’s Tours, Fixtures and Technical Committee on Tuesday confirmed the venues for the home season 2023-24.

The upcoming season promises to be an exciting period for cricket enthusiasts, as the senior men’s team is scheduled to play a total of 16 international matches, comprising 5 Tests, 3 ODIs, and 8 T20Is, the BCCI informed on Tuesday.

BCCI’s Tours, Fixtures and Technical Committee comprising Amitabh Vijayvargiya, Jayendra Sahgal and Hari Narayan Pujari confirmed the venues allocated as per the BCCI venue rotation policy, the BCCI honorary secretary Jay Shah said in a release on Tuesday.

The upcoming home season will commence with India hosting Australia for a three-match ODI series ahead of the marquee ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, the season’s biggest prize.

The ODI series will be held in Mohali, Indore, and Rajkot. Following the 50-over World Cup, India will play a five-match T20I series against Australia, beginning on November 23 in Visakhapatnam and concluding on December 3 in Hyderabad.

The start of the new year will see Afghanistan arriving in India for their maiden white-ball bilateral tour.

The three-match T20I series will take place in Mohali and Indore, with the final clash at Bengaluru, the venue where Afghanistan played their first-ever Test match.

Test cricket will then take over as India will host England for a five-match Test series starting on January 25, 2024. The exciting Test series will be played at Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Rajkot, Ranchi, and Dharamsala.

–IANS

bsk

