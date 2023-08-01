scorecardresearch
BCCI announces the release of Invitation to Tender for Title Sponsor Rights for BCCI Events

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, Aug 1 (IANS) The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday invited bids from reputed entities for acquiring the Title Sponsor Rights for BCCI Events.

“The detailed terms and conditions governing the tender process including eligibility requirements, the process for submissions of bids, rights and obligations, etc. are contained in the ‘Invitation to Tender’ (“ITT”) which will be made available on receipt of payment of a non-refundable fee of INR 1,00,000 (Indian Rupees One Lakh Only) plus any applicable Goods and Services Tax,” the board said in a statement.

The ITT will be available for purchase till August 21, 2023.

The Interested parties are requested to email the details of payment made for the purchase of the ITT to titlesponsor.itt@bcci.tv, as per the procedure laid down in Annexure A.

“Any interested party wishing to submit a bid is required to purchase the ITT. However, only those satisfying the eligibility criteria set out in the ITT and subject to the other terms and conditions set out therein shall be eligible to bid. It is clarified that merely purchasing the ITT does not entitle any person to bid,” the statement further read.

Last week, the BCCI announced the schedule for India’s home season in 2023-24 with a total of 16 International matches, comprising 5 Tests, 3 ODIs, and 8 T20Is.

Notably, fantasy gaming platform Dream11 had won the BCCI’s lead sponsor rights reportedly for Rs 358 crore in June this year. In September last year, BCCI announced that Mastercard acquired title sponsorship rights for all BCCI international and domestic home matches.

–IANS

bc/bsk

0
Agency News Desk
