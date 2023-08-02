scorecardresearch
BCCI releases media rights tender for international and domestic matches

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, Aug 2 (IANS) The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday announced the launch of the tender and invited applicants from reputed entities to bid for media rights for India’s international and domestic matches.

As per BCCI, the detailed terms and conditions of the tender process will be available in the Invitation To Tender (ITT), which can be purchased upon submission of a non-refundable fee of INR 15 lakh.

“The detailed terms and conditions governing the tender process including eligibility requirements, process for submissions of bids, rights and obligations, etc. are contained in the ‘Invitation to Tender’ (“ITT”) which will be made available on receipt of payment of a non-refundable fee of INR 15,00,000 (Indian Rupees Fifteen Lakh Only) plus any applicable Goods and Services Tax. The procedure to procure the ITT documents is enlisted in Annexure A to this notice,” the BCCI said in a media release.

The ITT will be available for purchase till August 25, 2023.

“Any interested party wishing to submit a bid is required to purchase the ITT. However, only those satisfying the eligibility criteria set out in the ITT and subject to the other terms and conditions set out therein, shall be eligible to bid. It is clarified that merely purchasing the ITT does not entitle any person to bid,” the release further stated.

The BCCI also mentioned that it reserves the right to cancel or amend the bidding process at any stage in any manner without providing any reason.

Disney Star had secured the BCCI media rights by paying Rs 6138 crore for the five-year cycle (2018-23) by outbidding Sony (Rs 6,118 crore). In the prior cycle, Star India had paid Rs 3851 crore to acquire the bilateral cricket rights.

