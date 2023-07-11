scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

BCCI will send both men’s and women’s teams to Asian Games: Jay Shah

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, July 8 (IANS) The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will send both men’s and women’s teams to the Asian Games scheduled to be held in September 2023 at Hangzhou, China.

However, considering the overlap of schedule of the Asian Games with ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, BCCI will select from the players not participating in the World Cup to play in the Asian Games, BCCI secretary Jay Shah said in a statement on Saturday.

The decision was taken at the 19th Apex Council meeting of the BCCI on Friday here.

The BCCI also decided that they will formulate a policy for its players (including retired players) with respect to their participation in overseas T20 leagues.

“BCCI shall continue with the concept of Impact Player in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in the next season with two variations from previous season and the Indian Premier League – the teams will have to select their playing XI along with 4 substitute players before the toss; and the teams can use the Impact Player at any time during the match. In the previous season of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, a team could only use the Impact Player before the 14th over of an innings,” the statement further read.

“The BCCI has decided to introduce two bouncers per over in the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy to balance the contest between bat and ball.”

BCCI shall work towards the upgradation of stadiums in the country in two phases.

“The first phase will deal with the upgradation of the venues of ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, work for which shall be completed before the commencement of the World Cup; and the second phase will involve upgradation of rest of the venues.

–IANS

cs

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Wimbledon: Tsitsipas completes comeback, ends Murray's campaign
Next article
Golfer Neha Tripathi ends long title drought at 10th leg of WPGT
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Back in LaLiga after 13 years: Atletico De Madrid shore up their defensive line with versatile full-back Cesar Azpilicuet

Sports

Rishabh Pant responding adequately to the rehab, expected to be declared fit after ODI WC, says DDCA Director Shyam Sharma

Sports

Anrich Nortje, Shabnim Ismail claim top honours at CSA awards

Sports

Ambati Rayudu pulls out of Major League Cricket's inaugural season

Sports

China's football team arrives in Australia for FIFA Women's World Cup

Sports

China's Zhou Qihao shocks Ma Long at WTT Ljubljana

Sports

West Indies name squad for 1st Test against India; Uncapped Athanaze, McKenzie earn call-ups

Sports

Mbappe discusses youth empowerment with Cameroonian PM

Sports

Golfer Neha Tripathi ends long title drought at 10th leg of WPGT

Sports

Wimbledon: Tsitsipas completes comeback, ends Murray's campaign

Sports

Ashes 2023: Stokes, bowlers keep England alive in third Test against Australia

Sports

Wimbledon: Alcaraz, Rune move to third round; Sinner enters round of 16

Sports

China departs for FIFA Women's World Cup, targeting quarterfinals

Sports

Indian junior women's hockey core group to train under Tushar Khandker in national camp

Sports

Wimbledon: Sabalenka holds off Gracheva; Alexandrova, Azarenka also register wins

Sports

Hyderabad FC announce new leadership group, Conor Nestor named first team coach

Sports

ODI WC Qualifiers: Theekshana, Nissanka star as Sri Lanka hammer West Indies, finish Super Six unbeaten

Sports

Wimbledon: Kostyuk through to third round as Badosa retires with injury

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US