scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Beating Novak, winning Wimbledon is something that I dreamt about since I started playing: Alcaraz

By Agency News Desk

London, July 17 (IANS) After winning his maiden Wimbledon title, 20-year-old Carlos Alcaraz revealed that since he started playing tennis he always dreamt of defeating Novak Djokovic and winning the Wimbledon championship.

Entering Sunday’s Wimbledon final, seven-time champion Djokovic had not lost a match on Centre Court since 2013 but Alcaraz ended the Serbian’s dominance at the grass-court major by capturing a thrilling five-set 1-6, 7-6(6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 win.

“Making history that I did today, it’s the happiest moment of my life. I think it’s not going to change for a long time. Beating Novak, winning the Wimbledon championship is something that I dreamt about since I started playing tennis. That’s why it is the biggest moment of my life,” Alcaraz said in a post match press conference.

“Beating Novak at his best, in this stage, making history, being the guy to beat him after 10 years unbeaten on that court, is amazing for me. It’s something that I will never forget, that’s for sure,” the Spaniard later added.

Alcaraz further said he hopes his victory can inspire the next generation on Tour.

“It’s great for the new generation, as well, I think to see me beating him and making them think that they are capable of doing it, as well. It’s great for me and I think for the young players, as well,” he said.

With his Tour-leading 47th win of the season, Alcaraz became just the fifth man in the Open Era (since 1968) to win multiple major titles before turning 21.

His victory against Djokovic shows the continued rapid progress Alcaraz is making. Last month, he lost against the Serbian at Roland Garros, suffering with cramps after the second set.

“I am a totally different player than Roland Garros,” Alcaraz said. “I have grown up a lot since that moment. I learned a lot from that moment. As I said before the final, I took a lesson from that match. I did something different before the match. I prepared a little bit different mentally before the match. I could deal with the pressure, the nerves, better than I did at Roland Garros.

“Obviously on grass is different than on clay. But I’m really happy to be able to stay there. Didn’t get down, didn’t give up. I fought until the last ball. Every ball, I think we made great rallies, great points. It was a long, long match, long sets. I think it was the mental part that allowed me to stay there during the five sets,” he said.

Sunday’s victory was Alcaraz’s first against 23-time major champion Djokovic at a Slam, though, and he feels it is a result that will give him confidence in the future.

“Before this match, I thought I couldn’t beat Novak. That’s obvious. But after this epic match, let’s say, I think different about Novak in the way that probably in other tournaments, in other Grand Slams, I will remember this moment,” Alcaraz said.

“I will think that I’m ready to play five sets against him, good rallies, good sets, really long, long match, and stay there physically, mentally, in tennis, in general. Probably it changes my mind a little bit after this match,” said Alcaraz.

Djokovic’s title match against Alcaraz was a winner-takes-all showdown, with the champion leaving London with the trophy and the No. 1 ATP Ranking. With his second major, the Spaniard on Monday will begin his 29th week in top spot.

Alcaraz’s second major title at Wimbledon has lifted him to first in the ATP Live Race To Turin. He will be aiming to make his debut at the ATP Finals in November, after missing last year’s event due to injury.

–IANS

bc/cs

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Russia bans govt officials from using iPhones over alleged surveillance concerns
Next article
Vicky Kaushal says he's 'in awe' of Katrina Kaif's 'magic everyday'
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Crypto, blockchain sector saw $2.32 bn investment in Q2, lowest since Q4 2020: Report

Sports

The rise of the next superstar of tennis: Sachin, Nadal, others hail Alcaraz for Wimbledon triumph

News

Barun Sobti: Shooting in Punjab for 'Kohrra' was discovering the land through new lens

Sports

Women’s cricket: The recent team announcement for Asian Games is perplexing (Column: Left-hand view)

News

Mohan Agashe says 'Do Gubbare' celebrates great connections coming from unexpected places

News

Akshay Oberoi confirms court drama 'Illegal' Season 3, to be filmed in Delhi, Mumbai

Technology

Apple iPhone 15 may come in pink colour

Sports

Playing in Rourkela was a good stepping stone for international matches, says Bhumiksha Sahu

Fashion and Lifestyle

Ileana D’Cruz finally reveals her mystery man, shares romantic pictures from their date night

News

Ruhi Chaturvedi is the first evicted contestant of ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’

News

Vicky Kaushal says he's 'in awe' of Katrina Kaif's 'magic everyday'

Technology

Russia bans govt officials from using iPhones over alleged surveillance concerns

Technology

Daily use on Meta Threads drops by 50% amid new sign-up surge

Technology

Fashion e-commerce brand Styched acquires Flatheads

News

Sonam Kapoor hails ‘insanely talented’ Alcaraz from Wimbledon’s Centre Court

Technology

Google working on 'Connected Flight' mode for Android: Report

Technology

Microsoft, Sony sign agreement to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation

Sports

There is only one king, and that is King Kohli: Yuzvendra Chahal

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US