Bengaluru Open: Budding players rub shoulders with top ATP Stars in tennis clinic

By Agency News Desk

Bengaluru, Feb 16 (IANS) It was an experience worth cherishing for the 60 budding players who got to pick the brains of some of the top tennis stars participating in the Bengaluru Open 2024 here during a special clinic organised by the Karnataka State Lawn Tennis Association here on Friday.

India’s Davis Cup member Saketh Myneni, Oriol Roco Batalla of Spain and Frenchman Constantin B. Kouzmine along with the coaches of the players in action this week in Bengaluru, had a hit with these players and shared tips on how to improve their game with a focus on how to up their game.

“It’s always fun to interact with so many kids and I am very happy to see so many young kids come out and play tennis,” said Myneni.

Harshini N, a top-ranked Under-18 player from Karnataka who is also playing on the ITF circuit, was understandably elated to get a chance to play with the top players. “I got to ask them a few questions. It was a wonderful experience,” she added.

The Bengaluru Open is being organised by the Karnataka State Lawn Tennis Association (KSLTA). The ATP Challenger event began on February 12 and will conclude on February 18.

