scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Bernardo Silva signs contract extension with Manchester City, extend his stay with Treble-winners until 2026

By Agency News Desk

Manchester, Aug 24 (IANS) Bernardo Silva has signed a one-year extension with the Treble-winners Manchester City, keeping him at the Club until the summer of 2026. His previous agreement was due to expire in 2025.

The Portugal midfielder joined City in the summer of 2017 and has made a huge contribution to our recent success. With 308 appearances already, Bernardo has won five Premier League titles, two FA Cups, four League Cups, two Community Shields and the Champions League.

He has also scored 55 goals, most memorably hitting the two opening goals of the 4-0 victory over Real Madrid in the semifinal of the Champions League on the way to last season’s success.

“I’ve had six incredible years at Manchester City and I’m delighted to extend my time here. Winning the Treble last season was extremely special and it’s exciting to be part of a squad where there is such a hunger and passion,” Bernardo told the club’s official website.

Success makes you want even more, and this club gives me that opportunity to keep on winning. I love the manager, my team-mates and the fans and hope we can share even more great memories in the coming years,” he added.

Bernardo has been capped 82 times by Portugal and was part of the squad that won the 2019 UEFA Nations League, where he was named Player of the Tournament.

–IANS

bc

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
PM Modi thanks world leaders for their wishes on successful landing of Chandrayaan-3
This May Also Interest You
Technology

PM Modi thanks world leaders for their wishes on successful landing of Chandrayaan-3

Sports

Sheikh Saud Ali Al Thani elected as new FIBA president

Sports

Struggling German football traveling a bumpy road back to top level

Technology

Gmail may now ask users for verification while adding new forwarding address

Technology

Musk says ‘super cool’ as India lands on the Moon

Technology

Moving around moon, India’s moon rover leaving its imprint on lunar soil

Technology

Incredible feat: Top US leaders celebrate India's lunar success

Sports

Sports Minister Anurag Thakur announces to set up National Centre of Excellence in Raj

Sports

Football: Difficult return to Europe for Osasuna after 17-year wait

Sports

With 30 days to go, anticipation for upcoming Hangzhou Asian Games runs high across Asia

Sports

3rd T20I: Been a lot of fun captaining and it was an honour captaining them, says Jasprit Bumrah

Technology

Chandrayaan-3 success: K’taka CM congratulates ISRO chief, Deputy CM felicitates team

Sports

World Badminton Championship: Satwik-Chirag, Gayatri-Treesa in cruise mode on day of doubles pairs

Sports

Ireland v India: Third T20I abandoned due to rain; India win series 2-0

Technology

What an incredible moment: Sundar Pichai on India’s historic Moon feat

News

Taylor Swift’s ‘Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor’s Version)’ look revealed

Sports

Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20: Mysuru Warriors outshine Mangaluru Dragons

News

The Boys spinoff Gen V reveals character descriptions

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US