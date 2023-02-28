scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Betis midfielder Fekir suffers season-ending knee injury a week before Man Utd clash

By News Bureau

Madrid, Feb 28 (IANS) Real Betis have suffered a major setback for their season’s ambitions with the confirmation that French international midfielder, Nabil Fekir will miss the rest of the season with a broken cruciate knee ligament that he suffered in Friday’s 3-2 win away to Elche.

“Nabil Fekir suffered a hyper-extension of his left knee in one of the last moves of the game against Elche last Thursday. The tests that were carried out today by the Real Betis medical services, have confirmed that he has an injury on the cruciate ligament of his right knee,” informed the Betis website.

The injury means the 29-year-old has suffered a cruciate knee injury, after breaking the same ligament in his right knee when he played for Olympique Lyonnais in the 2015-16 season.

Fekir is a key part of Betis’ attacking play, and this season he has played 15 times in LaLiga, and three in the Europa League.

The Spanish club have been drawn to face Manchester United in the round of 16 of the Europa League and visit Old Trafford on March 9 for the first leg of their tie, with the return leg a week later.

–IANS

cs

Previous article
Australia's Matildas to play France in World Cup send-off
Next article
Mammootty’s video on his visit to Government Maharaja’s College evokes huge response
This May Also Interest You
News

Jeremy Renner shares recovery workout video, says 'Whatever it takes'

Sports

Playing with Chhetri, Krishna takes the pressure off me, says Sivasakthi Narayanan

Technology

Snap introduces AI chatbot powered by OpenAI's GPT tech

Technology

Now Canada bans TikTok on govt-issued mobile devices

Technology

Users can now convert images into stickers on WhatsApp for iOS

Technology

Musk may appoint Boring Company CEO Steve Davis as new Twitter head

News

Mammootty’s video on his visit to Government Maharaja’s College evokes huge response

Sports

Australia's Matildas to play France in World Cup send-off

Sports

Argentina boss Scaloni signs new deal

Sports

From Alvaro Rodrguez's dramatic Madrid Derby equaliser to huge win for Valencia CF, 10 things learned this week in LaLiga Santander

Technology

Twitter employees to soon receive stock awards: Musk

Technology

Twitter handle of Trinamool Congress hacked; logo & picture changed

Health & Lifestyle

SGPGIMS TO OFFER FREE TREATMENT TO HEPATITIS C PATIENTS</p><p>SGPGIMS to offer free treatment to Hepatitis C patients

Health & Lifestyle

S.Korea extends intensive disinfection campaign against bird flu

Health & Lifestyle

WHO asks for more healthcare donations to help war-torn Yemen

Health & Lifestyle

Elimination of sickle cell disease a multi-sectoral mission: V.K. Paul

Health & Lifestyle

Important to ensure medical products produced here are of top quality: Mandaviya

Sports

PVL: Kolkata Thunderbolts confirm spot in semi-finals with win over Chennai Blitz

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US