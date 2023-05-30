Bibiano Fernandes announces 23-member squad for AFC U-17 Asian Cup Thailand

New Delhi, May 30 (IANS) India U-17 Men’s National Team head coach Bibiano Fernandes on Tuesday announced a 23-member squad for the AFC U-17 Asian Cup Thailand 2023.

The India U-17s have been training in Spain and Germany for the last month and a half, and have played preparatory matches against the youth teams of Atlético de Madrid, CD Leganes, Real Madrid CF, Getafe CF, VfB Stuttgart, SSV Reutlingen, FC Augsburg and TSV Schwaben Augsburg, registering five wins, four losses and a draw.

The team will travel to Thailand on June 1, and are set to face Vietnam (June 17), Uzbekistan (June 20) and Japan (June 23) in Group D in Pathum Thani and Bangkok.

Speaking ahead of the team’s departure, India U-17 head coach Bibiano Fernandes said, “We have had a very fruitful time in Spain and Germany, and the boys got to play a number of top teams in these two countries. We also got some good training sessions with the coaches at Atletico Madrid, Stuttgart, and Augsburg, which was a good learning experience for the boys. Now it’s time to focus on the road ahead as we head to Thailand for the AFC U-17 Asian Cup.”

The 23-member Indian squad for the AFC U17 Asian Cup Thailand 2023 is as follows

Goalkeepers: Sahil, Julfikar Gazi, Pranav Sundarraman.

Defenders: Ricky Meetei Haobam, Surajkumar Singh Ngangbam, Mukul Panwar, Malemngamba Singh Thokchom, Pramveer, Dhanajit Ashangbam.

Midfielders: Vanlalpeka Guite, Danny Meitei Laishram, Gurnaj Singh Grewal, Korou Singh Thingujam, Lalpekhlua, Rohen Singh Chaphamayum, Omang Dodum, Faizan Waheed, Akash Tirkey, Prachit Vishwas Naik Gaonkar.

Forwards: Thanglalsoun Gangte, Shashwat Panwar, Gogocha Chungkham, Lemmet Tangvah.

Head coach: Bibiano Fernandes

–IANS

cs