Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Cameron Green says he is '100 percent ready' for Indore Test

By News Bureau

New Delhi, Feb 24 (IANS) Australian all-rounder Cameron Green has said that he is ‘100 percent ready to go’ for the third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy after missing the first two games with a fractured finger.

The third Test of the four-match series is scheduled from March 1-5 at the Holkar Stadium in Indore.

The all-rounder was considered to play in the second Test in Delhi but was ultimately ruled out on the eve of the match after suffering minor setbacks while batting in the nets.

Green’s anticipated return from a serious finger injury is a welcome boost for the Baggy Greens as skipper Pat Cummins, David Warner and Josh Hazlewood flew home in recent days.

“I was so, so close last game but I think probably having an extra week has helped a lot, so I’m 100 percent ready to go,” Green was quoted as saying by Fox Cricket.

“I reckon it’s just a few instances in the nets where I’d maybe go for a sweep and just jarred (the injured finger) on my bat. I went for a sweep to a pretty new ball, just caught the very end of it and had a bit of pain at the back of my finger, but apart from that it’s been really sweet the last two weeks, I’ve got a lot of confidence in it,” he added.

With Mitchell Starc also firming for a return in Indore and that pair could end up being the side’s only two selected pacemen with Cummins ruled out for the third Test.

“My bowling is actually going really well, I think we probably thought the ball on the back of the finger rolling off might be painful but that’s been completely fine. I had my first hit probably four or five days ago against the pace bowlers and felt completely fine,” he said.

Green is not due to return home to Australia until August. Following the Test series, he will remain in India for the three-match ODI series and then go straight into the IPL with Mumbai Indians after being the second-highest purchase in last year’s auction.

Following the IPL, the all-rounder is due to travel straight to England where Australia will play six Tests in two months should they qualify for the World Test Championship final ahead of the Ashes. He is then likely to get a short break at home in August before Australia head to South Africa for three ODIs and three T20Is ahead of the ODI World Cup in India in September and October.

