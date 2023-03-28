scorecardresearch
Bosnia beat Israel in ice hockey Women's World Championship Division 3

By News Bureau

Jerusalem, March 28 (IANS) A hat-trick by Irma Kapic helped Bosnia and Herzegovina to a 4-2 win in ice hockey’s Women’s World Championship Division III Group B.

It was the second game in the three-team group after Serbia beat Israel 5-1 on Sunday, reports Xinhua.

At the end of the double round-robin tournament, which is played in the Israeli village of Tenuvut, one team will qualify for Group A.

Saves by both goalkeepers, Israel’s Yael Fatiev and Hana Sadovic of Bosnia, kept the first period scoreless.

Kapic put Bosnia on the scoreboard first in the 29th minute, after an assist by Ema Karamehmedovic.

Israel then took advantage of a power play situation to even the score in the 34th minute, with Nofar Dar scoring, but Kapic responded within two minutes to make it 2-1 for Bosnia.

Israel equalised again in less than a minute as Lotem Armoza made it 2-2 at the end of the second period.

Kapic scored her third in the 46th minute, and after five minutes Karamehmedovic made it 4-2 to secure the win.

Serbia will play against Bosnia on Tuesday.

–IANS

cs

Covid cases in UP increase three-fold
Argentina's World Cup triumph yet to sink in: Messi
