Botafogo eye move for Uruguayan defender Ponte

By Agency News Desk

Rio De Janeiro, July 5 (IANS) Brazilian Serie A leaders Botafogo could make a move to sign highly rated Uruguayan defender Mateo Ponte, according to local media reports.

The Glorioso are on the lookout for a right-back after their incumbent for the position, Rafael Silva, suffered a serious knee injury in the 2-0 home win over Vasco da Gama on Sunday, reports Xinhua.

Rafael underwent surgery in Rio de Janeiro on Monday and is expected to miss the rest of the Brazilian domestic season.

Ponte was a member of the Uruguay side that won the Under-20 FIFA World Cup in Argentina last month.

The 20-year-old is contracted to Uruguay’s Danubio until December this year, having made his professional debut for the club in 2021.

–IANS

Women's hockey team has no plans of using Paddy Upton, the mental conditioning expert of the men's team
13th Pan Arab Games set to open in Algeria
