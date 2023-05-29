scorecardresearch
Botafogo stretch lead in Brazil's Serie A

By Agency News Desk

Rio De Janeiro, May 29 (IANS) Junior Santos and Luis Henrique scored in each half as Botafogo extended their lead in Brazil’s Serie A standings with a 2-0 home win over America Mineiro.

Santos put the hosts ahead in the third minute at Rio’s Olympic stadium with a bullet header after Leonel Di Placido’s cross from the right wing, reports Xinhua.

Henrique doubled the advantage on the hour, capitalizing on slick buildup play from Adryelson and Carlos Eduardo before rounding goalkeeper Mateus Pasinato and firing into an unguarded net.

The result means Botafogo now have 21 points from eight games, five points more than second-placed Palmeiras. America Mineiro are 19th in the 20-team standings with just four points so far.

In other Brazilian Serie A fixtures on Sunday, Bragantino won 2-0 at home to Santos, Palmeiras drew 1-1 at Atletico Mineiro, Internacional registered a 2-0 home win over Bahia and Corinthians won 2-0 at home to Fluminense.

–IANS

cs

