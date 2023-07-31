scorecardresearch
Brij Bhushan's aide Sanjay Singh files nomination for WFI top post

By Agency News Desk
Wrestling Federation Of India (WFI) President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh (Photo: Qamar Sibtain/IANS)

New Delhi, July 31 (IANS) The outgoing president of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has pitched the name of WFI joint secretary Sanjay Singh Bablu for the president’s post in the upcoming elections.

According to reports, Sanjay Singh’s name was finalised at a meeting on Monday morning. Sanjay Singh has been part of the WFI for the last twenty years.

It is learnt that Darshan Lal has filed for the general secretary’s post and Satya Deshwal for treasurer. Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has not filed his nomination because of the allegations of sexual harassment levelled by some female wrestlers.

The Brij Bhushan Singh camp has filed nominations for all 15 posts for which elections will be held. Monday is the last day for filing nominations.

More details are awaited.

