Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna in final stages of rehab; to play practice games: BCCI

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, July 21 (IANS) India’s fast bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna are at their final stages of rehab and are bowling with full intensity in the nets at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru, the BCCI said on Friday, while adding that Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul and more significantly, Rishabh Pant, have commenced batting practice.

Bumrah last played competitive cricket in September 2022 due to his back injury. He has been undergoing rehabilitation at the NCA since undergoing back surgery in New Zealand in March this year.

On the other hand, Prasidh was ruled out of the IPL 2023 with a stress fracture.

“The two fast bowlers are in the final stages of their rehab and are bowling with full intensity in the nets. The duo will now play some practice games, which the NCA will organise. The BCCI Medical Team is pleased with their progress and will make a final decision after assessing them following the practice games,” the BCCI said in a statement.

On right-handed batters KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer, the BCCI has said that they have resumed batting in the nets and are undergoing strength and fitness drills.

“They have resumed batting in the nets and are currently undergoing strength and fitness drills. The BCCI Medical Team is satisfied with their progress and will increase their intensity in terms of both skills and strength and conditioning in the coming days,” the statement further said.

Meanwhile, left-handed wicketkeeper-batter Pant, who miraculously survived during an accident, has made significant progress in his rehabilitation and has commenced batting as well as keeping in the nets.

“He (Pant) has made significant progress in his rehabilitation and has commenced batting as well as keeping in the nets. He is currently following a fitness programme designed for him which includes strength, flexibility and running,” the BCCI said.

–IANS

nr/ak

