CABI announces squad for Triangular Series against Pakistan, Sri Lanka to be held in Dubai

Bengaluru, Feb 3 (IANS) Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI) on Saturday announced the squad for the upcoming Triangular series between India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka to be held in Dubai.

Indian men’s cricket team for the Blind along with Pakistan and Sri Lanka will feature in a Triangular Series in Dubai from February 22 to 25. The Indian team will have a 17-member squad for the Triangular Series and players are chosen based on their performances in the 6th edition of Nagesh Trophy which concluded on Friday (Karnataka won the Nagesh Trophy beating Andhra Pradesh in the finals at Nagpur).

Debaraj Behera (B1) from Odisha, Gudadappa (B1) from Karnataka, Sanjay Kumar Shah (B1) from Delhi and Magunta Sai (B2) from Karnataka have received their maiden call to the National team for the Triangular series.

“The selection is a mix of experienced and new players. Their hard work and disciplined performances in Nagesh Trophy have paved the way for the Indian Team. The results haven’t been positive in the recent years in the triangular tournaments for the Indian Team however the national tournament has provided the players to be better fit than ever,” said CABI Chairman, Mahantesh G. Kivadasannava

The coaching camp for the Indian men’s cricket team for the blind will be held from February 8 to 20 in Bangalore. India will play Pakistan and Sri Lanka with one match each and the top 2 teams based on the points will play the finals on February 25.

