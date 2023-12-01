Cameroon beat Nigeria in clash of former football stars

Yaounde, Dec 1 (IANS) A team comprising former star footballers of Cameroon beat ex-Nigeria players 3-1 in a testimonial game on Thursday evening. In front of over 10,000 spectators at the Omnisport Stadium in the seaside resort town of Limbe, Julius Aghahowa netted the sole Nigerian goal for the Jay-Jay Okocha-led squad, reports Xinhua.

Samuel Eto’o, Bernard Tchoutang and Ndip Tambe scored for Cameroon to overpower Nigeria in a match billed as a repeat of the 2000 African Nations Cup final in which Cameroon defeated Super Eagles on penalties after a 2-2 draw.

“Quite an entertaining game and it would have been a wonderful coincidence if the result was the same as the original 2000 final. These legends can still play in championships today,” Nigerian supporter Emeka James who watched the match told Xinhua.

Cameroonian supporter Michael Jaaba was particularly enthused about seeing legends such as Samuel Eto’o and Jay-Jay Okocha.

“They did not disappoint us. We enjoyed the gala match,” he said.

Cameroon organized the game as part of activities to mark International Plantain Festival, which will be officially launched in the country on Friday.

