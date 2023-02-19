scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Cameroon, Haiti win in FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 play-off openers

By News Bureau

Auckland, New Zealand, Feb 18 (IANS) Cameroon beat Thailand 2-0 and Haiti defeated Senegal 4-0 on Saturday in the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 play-off openers in Auckland and Hamilton, New Zealand.

The play-offs feature 10 teams divided into three groups, and only the group winners will get the last three tickets to this summer’s 32-team World Cup finals, co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand, reports Xinhua news agency.

The play-offs will not be played on a round-robin format. Instead, Portugal will face off against the winner between Cameroon and Thailand to fight for the berth in Group A.

In Group B, Senegal and Haiti vie for the right to challenge Chile, while in Group C, the winners from Chinese Taipei vs Paraguay and Papua New Guinea vs Panama will square off for the ticket.

Cameroon now take on Portugal and Haiti face Chile next Wednesday to decide the qualifiers from Groups A and B respectively.

This is the first time in the history of the FIFA Women’s World Cup that a play-off tournament has been held to settle qualification.

–IANS

cs

Previous article
Senior Women National: Hockey Karnataka beat Goans Hockey 10-0
Next article
Cameroon, Haiti win in FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 play-off openers
This May Also Interest You
Sports

DY Patil T20 Cup: Karun Nair shines in Canara Bank's win over RBI

Sports

India's best rowers on 'test' in senior nationals in Pune

Sports

India's best rowers on 'test' in senior nationals in Pune

Sports

2nd Test, Day 2: Head powers Australia to 61/1 at stumps, lead India by 62 runs

Sports

2nd Test, Day 2: Head powers Australia to 61/1 at stumps, lead India by 62 runs

Sports

2nd Test, Day 2: Nathan Lyon, Travis Head give Australia slight edge after Axar Patel slams 74 (Ld)

Sports

2nd Test, Day 2: Nathan Lyon, Travis Head give Australia slight edge after Axar Patel slams 74 (Ld)

Sports

PVL: Chennai Blitz hope to get back to winning ways against the Ahmedabad Defenders

Sports

PVL: Chennai Blitz hope to get back to winning ways against the Ahmedabad Defenders

Sports

League winners, in style: The moving parts behind Mumbai City's record-smashing Shield triumph

Sports

League winners, in style: The moving parts behind Mumbai City's record-smashing Shield triumph

Sports

2nd Test, Day 2: Our thought was closer we get to the runs, the better it is, says Axar Patel

Sports

2nd Test, Day 2: Our thought was closer we get to the runs, the better it is, says Axar Patel

Sports

2nd Test, Day 2: Stopping Australia to 220-250 would be a good target, reckons Axar Patel

Sports

2nd Test, Day 2: Stopping Australia to 220-250 would be a good target, reckons Axar Patel

Sports

Ghanaian footballer Atsu confirmed dead in Turkey earthquake

Sports

Ghanaian footballer Atsu confirmed dead in Turkey earthquake

Sports

Cameroon, Haiti win in FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 play-off openers

Sports

Senior Women National: Hockey Karnataka beat Goans Hockey 10-0

Sports

Services through to Riyadh semi-finals, as race tightens for second spot from Group B

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US