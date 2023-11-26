Cano on target as Fluminense beat Coritiba

Rio De Janeiro, Nov 26 (IANS) German Cano scored his third goal in as many matches as Fluminense clinched a 2-1 home win over Coritiba in Brazil’s Serie A championship. The 35-year-old Argentine striker missed an early chance but he made amends just before halftime by finding space outside the 18-yard box and thumping an unstoppable shot into the top left corner, reports Xinhua.

Cano has now netted 39 times in 57 games across all competitions for Fluminense this year.

John Kennedy doubled the lead when he also scored with a long-range effort after combining with Colombian winger Jhon Arias.

Former Real Madrid forward Jese Rodriguez gave the visitors a glimmer of hope when his 19-yard strike flew into the bottom-left corner after taking a deflection in the 90th minute.

But the hosts absorbed the late pressure to claim their 15th win of the campaign and climb to seventh in the standings. Coritiba, who are already condemned to relegation, are 19th in the 20-team standings with 29 points.

In Saturday’s only other Brazilian top-flight fixture, Athletico Paranaense were held to a goalless home draw by Vasco da Gama.

–IANS

cs/