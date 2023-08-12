scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Caribbean Premier League introduces in-game penalties to curb slow over-rate problem

By Agency News Desk

Port of Spain (Trinidad & Tobago), Aug 12 (IANS) With controlling the slow over-rate becoming a big challenge for administrators all around the cricket world, the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) has taken the initiative to curb the menace by introducing in-game penalties.

To stop teams from wasting time and to put pressure on them to bowl 20 overs within the stipulated 85 minutes, the organisers of the Caribbean Premier League have introduced six in-game penalties for teams guilty of maintaining a slow overrate. These penalties will kick in after the 17th over though the players, spectators and viewers will also be informed of the overrate at the end of every over.

The new rules, which will apply to the women’s tournament too, will come into effect from the upcoming CPL 2023 season which starts on August 17 with Jamaica Tallawahs taking on St Lucia Kings in Gros Islet. The women’s event will start on August 31 with a game between Barbados Royals and Guyana Amazon Warriors in Barbados.

“Over rates will be monitored by the third umpire and communicated to the captains via on-field umpires at the end of every over, as well as to the crowd and TV audience, with graphics showing how far they are behind (or ahead of) the over rate. Dispensations will be given for injuries, DRS and time-wasting by the batting side where appropriate,” the CPL organisers said in a statement on Saturday.

To ensure that games are finished in good time, penalties for slow over rates will kick in from the 18th over, and will be as follows:

–If behind the required over rate at the start of the 18th over, one additional player must enter the fielding circle (for a total of 5).

–If still behind the rate at the start of the 19th over, two additional fielders must enter the fielding circle (for a total of 6)

–If still behind the rate at the start of the 20th over, teams will lose a player from the field (selected by the captain) and have six inside the fielding circle.

There will also be an onus on batting teams to keep the game moving. After a first and final warning from the umpires, the batting team will be given a 5 (run) penalty for each instance of time wasting.

“We have been disappointed that our T20 games have been getting longer and longer each year, and we want to do what we can to arrest this trend,” Michael Hall, CPL’s Tournament Operations Director, said.

“It is the duty of those involved in cricket to ensure that the game keeps moving and we have sensitised both the franchises and our match officials to this duty ahead of the tournament. Our hope is that these in-game penalties are not needed, but we believe they are proportionate and necessary,” he added.

–IANS

bsk

3
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Asian Champions Trophy: India surge back to beat Malaysia 4-3 for record fourth title
Next article
Asian Champions Trophy: India surge back to beat Malaysia 4-3 for record fourth title (Ld)
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Asian Champions Trophy: India surge back to beat Malaysia 4-3 for record fourth title (Ld)

Sports

Asian Champions Trophy: India surge back to beat Malaysia 4-3 for record fourth title

Sports

WI v IND: Hetmyer's fantastic 61 leads West Indies to 178/8 against India

Sports

La Liga: Barcelona kick off title defense with a tricky game in Getafe (preview)

Sports

Asian Champions Trophy: Japan overcome Korea 5-3 to bag bronze medal

Sports

FIFA Women's World Cup: England rally to beat Colombia in quarterfinals

Technology

Google may bring Apple's Continuity-like device-linking feature to Android

News

Meghan Markle mulling over return to Hollywood

Sports

My technique has improved after a training stint in Greece, says Kerala Blasters FC's Vibin Mohanan

Sports

WI v IND: You can't hide behind the bush, says Suryakumar Yadav on his ODI form

Sports

132nd Durand Cup: Nadhakumar's strike helps East Bengal to victory over Mohun Bagan

News

Ashi Singh on I-Day: 'For me, Independence is to able to make decisions on personal values' 

Sports

WI v IND: Holder, Smith, Hope come in as West Indies win toss, elect to bat first against unchanged India

Sports

Former J&K, Hyderabad head coach Milap Mewada appointed batting coach of Afghanistan

News

Amit Tandon’s arrival on ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ house will pack in a dose of comedy as contestants roast each other

Sports

132nd Durand Cup: FC Goa, NorthEast United FC share points in 2-2 thriller

Technology

Apple's Emergency SOS via satellite saves family caught in wildfires

Fashion & Lifestyle

Britney Spears done with 'horrible' Botox, happy with alternative treatment

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US