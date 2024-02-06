Case registered against Tokyo bronze medalist Varun Kumar under POCSO Act: Report (Lead)

New Delhi, Feb 6 (IANS) Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist hockey player Varun Kumar was booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act by Karnataka Police on Tuesday, according to a report.

According to NNIS Sports, a 22-year-old woman has filed a formal complaint accusing Varun of raping her under the pretence of marriage. The woman asserts that she met Varun on Instagram when she was 17 years old, and the two of them used to get together frequently.

The lady has accused Varun of having sex with her while he was in Bengaluru to attend the Indian men’s hockey team’s national training camp at the Sports Authority of India Centre.

The case was registered a few days before India’s opening match against Spain in the FIH Pro League season 2023–24 at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. Although Varun was included in the tournament’s 24-person roster, the most recent event now calls into question his selection.

Varun was a member of the historic team that won the bronze medal in the Tokyo Olympics and has been a consistent member of the Indian men’s hockey team for the past few years. In addition, he competed for the team that won the gold medal in the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, in 2023.

–IANS

hs/bsk/