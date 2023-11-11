scorecardresearch
CBA League: Tianjin downs Shandong, Liaoning claims 7th straight win

The Liaoning Flying Leopards held off the Xinjiang Flying Tigers 102-91 for their seventh consecutive victory of the season

By Agency News Desk
Beijing, Nov 11 (IANS) The Liaoning Flying Leopards held off the Xinjiang Flying Tigers 102-91 for their seventh consecutive victory of the season, while the Tianjin Pioneers beat the Shandong Heroes 104-89 in the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) League.

Liaoning and Xinjiang battled intensely in the first quarter until Liaoning burst with a 15-0 run, reports Xinhua.

The second quarter saw a tug of war end with Liaoning leading 46-34. The Flying Leopards maintained their momentum in the third quarter, which saw them pull away to lead by over 20 points.

Xinjiang narrowed the gap in the fourth quarter but still lost by 11 points eventually.

Also on Friday, Shandong couldn’t score a single point for six minutes in the fourth quarter as Tianjin made a 17-0 run to win 104-89.

Elsewhere, the Beijing Ducks beat the Shenzhen Leopards 108-98, the Zhejiang Golden Bulls crushed the Fujian Sturgeon 128-104, the Guangdong Southern Tigers defeated the Ningbo Rockets 91-82, and the Nanjing Monkey Kings downed the Sichuan Blue Whales 97-89.

0
