Saturday, December 9, 2023
WorldSports

CBA: Liaoning cruises past Ningbo, Beijing beats Tianjin

The Liaoning Flying Leopards defeated the Ningbo Rockets 85-75 to maintain their lead in the points standings of the Chinese Basketball Association

Agency News Desk
By Agency News Desk
Beijing, Dec 9 (IANS) The Liaoning Flying Leopards defeated the Ningbo Rockets 85-75 to maintain their lead in the points standings of the Chinese Basketball Association, while the Beijing Royal Fighters overcame the Tianjin Pioneers 116-97.

Liaoning initiated a 12-3 run at the start of the game. Ningbo responded with Damyean Dotson’s lay-up. After the first quarter, Liaoning held a 21-16 lead. Ning Hongyu’s three-pointers aided them in narrowing the deficit to two points, but Liaoning executed a 10-1 run at the end of the quarter, finishing the first half with a 48-37 lead, reports Xinhua.

Ningbo rallied in the second half. Damyean Dotson and Akil Mitchell scored successively, helping the visitors end the third quarter tied at 63-63.

In the decisive final quarter, Liaoning demonstrated their resilience, outperforming Ningbo in the last few minutes and ultimately clinching the victory.

Liaoning displayed a balanced offense with six players scoring in double figures, diminishing the impact of Dotson’s game-high 26 points.

In another match, the Tianjin Pioneers started strongly with a 30-20 lead in the first quarter. The Beijing Royal Fighters caught up in the third quarter. In the fourth quarter, the Beijing Royal Fighters found their rhythm with a 10-2 scoring run, putting the game out of Tianjin’s reach.

On the same day, the Zhejiang Lions prevailed over the Sichuan Blue Whales 132-101, the Shanghai Sharks edged out the Guangzhou Loong Lions 100-98, and the Nanjing Monkey Kings narrowly defeated the Jilin Northeast Tigers 102-98.

