scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

CCI Snooker Classic: Impressive Digvijay tames Priyank 4-0; Srini stuns Gurbaxani

By News Bureau

Mumbai, Jan 23 (IANS) National Junior snooker champions Digvijay Kadian of Haryana exhibited impressive potting touch and constructed four substantial breaks to record an authoritative 4-0 win against Priyan Jaiswal of Madhya Pradesh in a round of 64 best-of-seven-frame match of the Rs 12.1 lakh prize-money CCI Snooker Classic 2023 here on Monday.

The 20-year-old talented cueist potted consistently to make breaks of 66, 71, 82 and 76 during his fluent 80-28, 81-1, 96-7, and 76-30 win in the event organised by the Cricket Club of India, and played at the CCI’s Sir Wilson Jones billiards hall which will witness some of the top Indian cueists in action in the next few days.

Meanwhile, K. Srini of Railways caused a major upset as he stunned former junior national snooker champion Kreishh Gurbaxani of Maharashtra 4-2 (60-53, 0-92, 50-71, 79-17, 66-27, 68-43). Srinu, after losing the opening two frames and trailing 0-17 in the third, produced a stupendous break of 79 to pocket the fourth to level the frame scores at 2-all and then comfortably won the next two frames to close out the contest.

Earlier, Jaison Malhotra of Delhi dished out a spirited display as he fought back from the brink of defeat to put it across his compatriot Luv Kukreja 4-3 (1-82, 10-72, 52-41, 2-63, 52-45, 67-36, 53-21). Kukreja started on a positive note and with runs of 55 and 68 pocketed the first two frames and then won the fourth to gain a 3-1 lead. But, Malhotra staged a remarkable fight winning the remaining three frames to clinch a come-from-behind win.

In another match, E. Pandurangaiah of Railways rattled in a century break of an exact 100 points in the second frame and went on to end the fine run of Pune’s Saad Sayed coasting to a 4-1 (66-59, 104-0, 29-75, 67-32, and 68-40) victory.

Results – Round of 64: E. Pandurangaiah (Rlys) bt Saad Sayed (Mah) 4-1 (66-59, 104(100)-0, 29-75, 67-32, 68-40); Sumerh Mago (Mum) bt Tahaa Khan (Mah) 4-2 (64-21, 67-68, 46-60, 61-59, 84-50, 96-37); Sandeep Gulati (Del) bt R. Santosh (Ktk) 4-0 (62-24, 77-20, 75-15, 83-34); Jaison Malhotra (Del) bt Luv Kukreja (Del) 4-3 (1-82(55), 10-72(68), 52-41, 2-63, 52-45, 67-36, 53-21); K. Srinu (Rlys) bt Kreishh Gurbaxani (Mum) 4-2 (60-53, 0-92, 50-71, 79(79)-17, 66-27, 68-43); Ketan Chawla (MP) bt Simranjeet Singh (Mum) 4-1 (57-48, 67-9, 77-15, 52-54, 62-32); Paras Gupta (UP) bt Anant Mehta (Mah) 4-0 (49-42, 70-8, 76-14, 72-37); Shivam Arora (Mah) bt Anurag Giri (MP) 4-0 (67-21, 68-63, 63-39, 93-23); Dilip Kumar ( ) bt Krish Bajaj 4-1 (54-14, 9-71(67), 62-29, 95(92)-3, 51-42); Digvijay Kadian (Har) bt Priyank Jaiswal (MP) 4-0 (80(66)-28, 81(71)-1, 96(82)-7, 76(76)-30); Shoaib Khan (Del) bt Faisal Khan (Rlys) 4-0 (48-36, 56-48, 68-9, 53-21).

–IANS

bsk

Previous article
Topchi defeat MD Polo on Day 1 of ARC Challenge Cup Polo 2023
Next article
Kerala Minister visits Thiruvanthapuram Zoo where 53 spotted deer, black bucks died
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Watson, Tharanga, Albie Morkel, Dinda sign up for LLC Masters in Qatar

Sports

La Liga: Four things we learned in Spain's Matchday 18 (Analysis)

Sports

Hockey World Cup: Korea fight back from 2-goal deficit to beat Argentina in shoot-out, reach quarters

Health & Lifestyle

Kerala Minister visits Thiruvanthapuram Zoo where 53 spotted deer, black bucks died

Sports

Topchi defeat MD Polo on Day 1 of ARC Challenge Cup Polo 2023

News

Tollywood actor Sudheer Varma dies by suicide

News

Esha Gaur makes B'wood singing debut with '1920: Horrors of the Heart'

News

Shakti Arora, Malvi Malhotra to be seen romancing in 'Darshan Deja Ni'

News

Tilotama reveals why she hasn't yet seen 'The Night Manager' original

Sports

Ireland men to play first Test in three years on Bangladesh tour

News

‘In your light, I learn how to love’: Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul now officially man and wife

Technology

Delhi HC notice to Centre on plea challenging blocking of website 'Dowry Calculator'

Sports

Mohammed Shami ordered to pay monthly alimony to estranged wife

Sports

ICC rescinds demerit point given to Rawalpindi pitch for Pakistan-England Test

Health & Lifestyle

Punjab CM to dedicate 400 Aam Aadmi Clinics on Jan 27

Sports

Hockey World Cup: Germany outplay France 5-1 to seal berth in quarterfinals

Sports

Learning language of coaching from Shane, Robin, and James, says MI Emirates' batting coach Parthiv Patel

Technology

ChatGPT's paid version available for $42 a month for some early users

Technology

First Covid, now layoffs: Indian professionals undergo tremendous stress, anxiety

News

Ayesha Singh’s on-screen character all set to bring a major twist in ‘Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein’

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US