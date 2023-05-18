scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Champions League: Manchester City secure final spot with 4-0 win over holders Real Madrid

By Agency News Desk

Manchester, May 18 (IANs) Bernardo Silva struck twice and Manuel Akanji and Julian Alvarez once each as Manchester City clinched a second UEFA Champions League final appearance with a resounding 4-0 win over reigning champions Real Madrid.

Pep Guardiola’s side produced a breathless attacking display to overpower holders Real Madrid in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League semi-final tie on Wednesday night to set up a meeting with Italian side Inter Milan in the Istanbul final on June 10.

After the two sides had drawn the first leg 1-1 a week earlier, Man City made the breakthrough at 23 minutes, when Kevin De Bruyne played in Bernardo Silva, who kept his composure before firing in.

City continued to dominate and had their second 14 minutes later, Silva again the scorer, this time heading beyond Thibaut Courtois.

Things got even better on 76 minutes, when a free-kick from De Bruyne was met by Manuel Akanji and his header went in off Eder Militao, before Julian Alvarez added a fourth in stoppage time.

Inter confirmed their place in the final by defeating AC Milan 1-0 for a 3-0 aggregate win in Tuesday’s semi-final.

It will be the second time City have figured in the final following our maiden appearance in 2021 when we were edged out 1-0 by Chelsea.

Inter meanwhile are three times winners of European football’s most prestigious tournament, their most recent successes coming in 2010 when the Italian side beat Bayern Munich 2-0.

This year’s Champions League final will take place at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey on June 10.

–IANS

bc/cs

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Nicolas Cage to feature in horror game 'Dead by Daylight'
Next article
IPL 2023: Want to give credit to PBKS for the decision; but could have been done little earlier, says Bishop on retiring out Taide
This May Also Interest You
Sports

IPL 2023: Want to give credit to PBKS for the decision; but could have been done little earlier, says Bishop on retiring out Taide

News

Nicolas Cage to feature in horror game 'Dead by Daylight'

News

Schwarzenegger admits 'mistakes' as he regrets his misconduct towards women

News

After Jackie Chan and Bret Lee, 'Calm Down' hitmaker Rema to appear on 'TKSS'

News

Medtronic to expand base, Warner Bros. to set up shop in Hyderabad

Health & Lifestyle

Covid positive donor hearts may impact post-transplant survival: Study

News

Salma Hayek suffers wardrobe malfunction while dancing in a social media video

News

Shreyas Talapade is 'overwhelmed to be part of another Indian film industry'

News

NTR Jr's first look from NTR 30 to be unveiled on eve of his birthday

News

Hindi teaser of Nikhil Siddhartha's Netaji Subhas saga 'Spy' is out

Sports

El Gran Derbi: A history of Real Betis vs Sevilla FC

Sports

Ross Taylor wants Martin Guptill to be in New Zealand's top four ahead of ODI World Cup

Sports

IPL 2023: Ravi Shastri selects Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rinku Singh as his standout players from the tournament

News

‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ teaser: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani reunite after ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’

News

Rugged, dirt bike and desert: Ali Fazal's look in 'Kandahar' unveiled

News

Sara Ali Khan stuns fans at Cannes in regal outfit; compared to grandma Sharmila Tagore

News

First single from Udhayanidhi-starrer 'Maamannan' to be out on May 19

News

'Mission Impossible 7' trailer: Tom Cruise is back with adrenaline pumping action

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US