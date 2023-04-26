scorecardresearch
Champions League spot and vital derby in Premier League on Thursday (preview)

By Agency News Desk

London, April 26 (IANS) The Premier League sees three vital matches on Thursday night which will have a huge influence on both Europe and the battle to avoid relegation.

Ryan Mason returns to the Tottenham dugout in a caretaker role for his side’s key home game against Manchester United.

Mason was named as Spurs coach until the end of the season after the previous caretaker Cristian Stellini was sacked in the wake of Sunday’s 6-1 debacle away to Newcastle United.

That result dropped Tottenham six points behind fourth-placed Manchester United with Aston Villa’s win on Tuesday seeing them slip to sixth. With Brighton and Liverpool threatening, they run the very real risk of not playing in Europe next season, a Xinhua report said.

Manchester United still has a long injury list and Luke Shaw could have to cover in central defense, as he did in their FA Cup semi-final on Sunday.

Newcastle travels to Everton after their thrashing of Spurs, and with Everton slipping into the bottom three despite a draw away to Crystal Palace at the weekend, there will be guaranteed drama on Merseyside.

Tuesday’s draw between Leeds and Leicester City means Everton needs a win to get out of the relegation zone, but two goals in their last four games highlight where their big problem is.

Thursday’s final game is played between bottom side Southampton and near neighbors Bournemouth.

Southampton suffered the heartbreak of conceding two late goals away to Arsenal last week, but led by impressive James Ward-Prowse and veteran Theo Walcott, showed they still have a chance of survival. Bournemouth’s recent recovery, which has left them five points clear of the drop, was ended by a 4-0 thumping by West Ham on Sunday.

A victory for the visitors would leave them one win from safety, but a win for Southampton could lift them off the bottom and make the relegation battle closer than ever.

–IANS

Agency News Desk
Agency News Desk
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agency (Indo Asian News Service aka IANS). The content team can be contacted on ians@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
