scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Chelsea sign Nicolas Jackson from Villarreal on eight-year contract

By Agency News Desk

London, July 1 (IANS) Chelsea have signed Senegal forward Nicolas Jackson on an eight-year contract from Spanish side Villarreal. The 22-year-old scored 13 goals in 38 appearances for the La Liga side last season, including nine in the final eight league games.

Jackson is the Blues’ second summer signing after securing the services of France striker Christopher Nkunku from RB Leipzig.

‘We are excited to welcome Nicolas to Chelsea. He is a young player with big potential, as he showcased for Villarreal last season. We believe he is ready for this next step in his career and look forward to him working with our new head coach, Mauricio Pochettino, and his Chelsea teammates,” said co-sporting directors Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley, in a club statement late Friday night.

Born in The Gambia, Jackson spent much of his childhood in Senegal and represents the country at international level. His club career began at Senegal Premier League side Casa Sports before a move to Villarreal in September 2019.

Jackson’s first taste of senior European football came on loan at Spanish second-tier side Mirandes. A campaign in Villarreal’s B side followed and he helped the side seal promotion from the third tier with both goals in their play-off final victory.

The young forward established himself in the senior set-up last summer and went on to make 38 appearances across all competitions for Villarreal and earned a call-up for the Senegal World Cup squad. He made his international debut at the tournament in Qatar.

–IANS

ak/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Gang Leaders left seething with rage on ‘MTV Roadies’ due to 'rude' contestant
Next article
More K-dramas for Indian connoisseurs of Korean content now available on OTT
This May Also Interest You
News

Baloji’s ‘Omen’ derived from his personal experiences

Health & Lifestyle

TN holds medical camp for sanitary workers

News

Aditya Roy Kapur admits his love for rock, electronic music

News

Kichcha Sudeep goes demonic in bloody teaser for ‘Kichcha 46’

Technology

WhatsApp blocks over 65 lakh bad accounts in India in May

News

Sreejita De marries longtime boyfriend Michael Blohm-Pape in Germany

News

Zoe Saldana to play illegal immigrant in hubby's political-thriller ‘The Absence of Eden’

News

Alia Bhatt shot for 'Tum Kya Mile' 4 months after baby Raha’s delivery

Technology

Opioid pain relievers not helpful for back & neck pain, carry misuse risks

News

Birthday girl Shirley Setia loves to dig Kishore Kumar, R D Burman songs in monsoon

News

Anurag Basu's 'Metro…In Dino' sets release date on March 29, 2024

News

Nimisha Vakharia to play aunt to leading lady in 'Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti'

Technology

NASA's Mars helicopter 'phones home' after a silence of over 2 months

Technology

Study shows 58% of malware families sold as service are ransomware

Technology

Rising temperature linked to serious vision impairment among elderly

News

‘Secret Invasion’ director Ali Selim says Russia-Ukraine war enhanced the series’ darker tone

News

Russell Crowe wants to be paid for answering questions about ‘Gladiator 2’!

Technology

Twitch to host TwitchCon Paris as planned despite protests

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US