Chennaiyin FC rope in midfielder Ayush Adhikari

Chennaiyin FC rope in midfielder Ayush Adhikari
Midfielder Ayush Adhikari

Chennai, Aug 6 (IANS) Chennaiyin FC on Sunday announced that they have roped in Delhi-born central midfielder Ayush Adhikari ahead of the forthcoming 2023-24 season. The 22-year-old became the 11th player to have been brought on board for the Marina Machans this season. Adhikari’s arrival from Kerala Blasters FC is expected to bring strength to the midfield for Chennaiyin FC.

Adhikari has scored one goal for Kerala Blasters FC in the RF Development League and an assist for Indian Arrows FC in the I-League.

“I am delighted to join two-time ISL champions Chennaiyin FC and looking forward to work under the guidance of coach Owen Coyle, who has helped with the development of many young players in the past. I hope to give a good account of myself, working hard day in and day out to help the club achieve its goal for the season ahead and make our fans proud,” Adhikari said.

Adhikari made his professional debut as an 18-year-old for Ozone FC in the 2019-20 season and moved to Indian Arrows in the same season.

After his switch to Kerala Blasters FC in 2020-21, he has made 30 appearances for the team in the Indian Super League, Super Cup and Durand Cup.

