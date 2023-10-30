China seal men's relay gold at ISU Short Track Speed Skating World Cup

Beijing, Oct 30 (IANS) China took the 5,000m mixed relay gold in the second leg of the 2023-24 ISU Short Track Speed Skating World Cup in Montreal, finishing the three-day event with two golds, one silver and one bronze medal.

China’s team of Liu Shao’ang, Liu Shaolin, Lin Xiaojun and Sun Long competed with Canada, Kazakhstan and South Korea in the men’s 5,000m relay Group A, reports Xinhua.

South Korea maintained the lead at the start of the race, with China in third place. With 25 laps remaining, Liu Shaolin moved from the outside lane to take the lead.

China gradually extended their lead and ultimately won in seven minutes and 3.468 seconds. Canada and Kazakhstan finished second and third, respectively, while South Korea were disqualified due to a violation.

Although South Korea did not win a medal in the men’s relay, they were the biggest winners on the closing day of the Montreal leg, winning the women’s 3,000m relay and also earning gold medals in individual events.

Seo Whi-min won the women’s 1,000m race in 1:31.288, and Kim Gun-woo won the men’s 1,500m second event in 2:20.294. No Chinese skaters made it to the Group A finals in the three events.

Also on Sunday, Hanne Desmet of Belgium won the women’s 1,500m second final, and the Netherlands’ Jens Wout took victory in the men’s 1,000m.

Up next, the ISU Four Continents Short Track Championships moves to Laval, Canada from November 4 to 5, and the third leg of the 2023-24 ISU Short Track Speed Skating World Cup will be held in Beijing from December 8 to 10.

–IANS

cs