China's Chen, Lin take all titles at WTT Star Contender Bangkok

By Agency News Desk

Bangkok, April 30 (IANS) Chinese paddlers dominated the World Table Tennis (WTT) Star Contender 2023 Bangkok here with Lin Gaoyuan and Chen Xingtong combining to make a clean sweep of five titles on offer.

In the women’s singles, Chen and South Korean Joo Cheon-hui had a close fourth game after Chen led the match 2-1. When both players missed their game points, Chen finally made it to win the game, and went on to wrap up the match 11-2, 6-11, 11-9, 15-13 and 11-5, reports Xinhua.

Later, Chen teamed up with Kuai Man to win the women’s doubles by beating Cheng I-Ching and Li Yu-Jhun of Chinese Taipei in straight sets. It was her third title as she had won the mixed doubles with Lin Gaoyuan on Friday.

Lin, for his part, had an epic battle with Jang Woo-jin of South Korea in the men’s singles. He eventually gained the upper hand to win the final 9-11, 12-10, 17-19, 11-9, 11-5, 4-11 and 11-9.

Both of them returned later for the men’s doubles final. Paired with Lin Shidong, Lin Gaoyuan had an easy job by winning it 11-6, 11-3 and 11-1 to help China sweep all five titles from the tournament.

–IANS

cs

