scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

China's football team arrives in Australia for FIFA Women's World Cup

By Agency News Desk

Adelaide, Australia, July 8 (IANS) The Chinese national football team arrived in South Australia (SA) on Saturday to participate in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

On a chilly winter morning, fans waited at the airport in Adelaide, the capital city of SA, to welcome the Chinese team with flowers as gifts, cheering the players, “Steel Roses, come on China!” reports Xinhua.

The 2023 World Cup will be held in Australia and New Zealand between July 20-August 20.

Only the top two teams from eight groups will enter the round of 16, as this is the first time that women’s football’s biggest tournament will expand to a 32-team format.

China, having clinched the Asian Cup last year, are placed in Group D with England, Denmark and Haiti.

“To be frank, the players are not currently 100 percent ready for the World Cup. I hope they can hit their peak level as the tournament nears,” said head coach Shui Qingxia earlier this week before departure to Adelaide.

“No matter what unfolds in the World Cup, I hope my players can face challenges with a smile and demonstrate China’s fighting spirit to all our fans.”

At the 2019 World Cup in France, the Steel Roses were knocked out in the round of 16. “This time, we are certainly looking to make our target higher since this gives us more motivation,” said Shui.

–IANS

cs

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
China's Zhou Qihao shocks Ma Long at WTT Ljubljana
Next article
Ambati Rayudu pulls out of Major League Cricket's inaugural season
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Rishabh Pant responding adequately to the rehab, expected to be declared fit after ODI WC, says DDCA Director Shyam Sharma

Sports

Anrich Nortje, Shabnim Ismail claim top honours at CSA awards

Sports

Ambati Rayudu pulls out of Major League Cricket's inaugural season

Sports

China's Zhou Qihao shocks Ma Long at WTT Ljubljana

Sports

West Indies name squad for 1st Test against India; Uncapped Athanaze, McKenzie earn call-ups

Sports

Mbappe discusses youth empowerment with Cameroonian PM

Sports

Golfer Neha Tripathi ends long title drought at 10th leg of WPGT

Sports

BCCI will send both men’s and women’s teams to Asian Games: Jay Shah

Sports

Wimbledon: Tsitsipas completes comeback, ends Murray's campaign

Sports

Ashes 2023: Stokes, bowlers keep England alive in third Test against Australia

Sports

Wimbledon: Alcaraz, Rune move to third round; Sinner enters round of 16

Sports

China departs for FIFA Women's World Cup, targeting quarterfinals

Sports

Indian junior women's hockey core group to train under Tushar Khandker in national camp

Sports

Wimbledon: Sabalenka holds off Gracheva; Alexandrova, Azarenka also register wins

Sports

Hyderabad FC announce new leadership group, Conor Nestor named first team coach

Sports

ODI WC Qualifiers: Theekshana, Nissanka star as Sri Lanka hammer West Indies, finish Super Six unbeaten

Sports

Wimbledon: Kostyuk through to third round as Badosa retires with injury

Sports

FC Goa sign Carlos Martinez as new foreign striker

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US