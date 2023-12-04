Wednesday, December 6, 2023
HomeWorldSportsChina's Ningbo to host 2026 World Weightlifting Championships

China's Ningbo to host 2026 World Weightlifting Championships

Beijing, Dec 4 (IANS) The Chinese city of Ningbo will host the 2026 World Weightlifting championships, following the 2024 edition in Manama (Bahrain) and the 2025 edition in Forde (Norway).

Agency News Desk
By Agency News Desk
China's Ningbo to host 2026 World Weightlifting Championships _pic courtesy news agency
China's Ningbo to host 2026 World Weightlifting Championships _pic courtesy news agency

Beijing, Dec 4 (IANS) The Chinese city of Ningbo will host the 2026 World Weightlifting championships, following the 2024 edition in Manama (Bahrain) and the 2025 edition in Forde (Norway).

The International Weightlifting Federation announced in a statement after a vote by the IWF Executive Board, meeting on Sunday in Doha, Qatar, that Ningbo has experience in successfully staging international sports events.

Ningbo, located in China’s eastern coastal province of Zhejiang, is not far from the cities of Shanghai and Hangzhou. The venue of the championship will be the Ningbo Olympic Sports Centre, which was built in 2019 with a 10,000-seat capacity, reports Xinhua.

The IWF Executive Board also announced that the IWF World Youth Championships will take place in Lima, Peru in 2025, and the IWF World Junior Championships will be held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan in 2025.

–IANS

bsk/

Previous article
Copa del Rey: Giant-killing on the menu as second round gets underway
Next article
ISL 2023-24: East Bengal maul NorthEast 5-0; record their biggest-ever win in ISL
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
OTHER STORIES

More in Entertainment

Health & Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

ABOUT US

Newspaper is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv