Chinese shuttlers secure 3 semifinal berths at Malaysia Masters

By Agency News Desk

Kuala Lumpur, May 27 (IANS) Chinese shuttlers won three quarterfinal matches on day 4 of the Malaysia Masters.

In the men’s singles, China’s Weng Hongyang kept his winning streak, beating Angus Ng Ka Long 23-21, 14-21, 21-14 to enter the semifinals, reports Xinhua.

In the women’s singles, China’s Han Yue outclassed Thailand’s Busanan Ongbamrungphan 22-20, 21-9, but her compatriots Wang Zhiyi and Zhang Yiman were eliminated.

India’s Gregoria Mariska Tunjung upset Wang 21-11, 21-14, and PV Sindhu, also from India, edged Zhang 21-16, 13-21, 22-20.

In the mixed doubles, China’s Feng Yanzhe and Huang Dongping overcame Japan’s Yamashita Kyohei and Shinoya Naru 22-20, 11-21, 21-17.

Yet, it wasn’t a clean sweep for Chinese shuttlers, as Thailand’s Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Sapsiree Taerattanachai overpowered Jiang Zhenbang and Wei Yaxin 21-8, 21-17.

The Malaysia Masters runs from May 23 to 28 at the Axiata Arena.

–IANS

cs

