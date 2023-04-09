Chukwueze the star as Villarreal beat Real Madrid

Madris, April 9 (IANS) Real Madrid gave up any slim chance they had of retaining the La Liga title when they were beaten 3-2 at home by Villarreal on Saturday night.

Samuel Chukwueze was Villarreal’s hero, with two goals and an assist for Jose Luis Morales to help his side to three vital points in the battle to qualify for Europe next season.

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti made several changes to his side ahead of Wednesday’s Champions League tie at home to Chelsea, but Madrid took the lead through a Pau Torres own goal in the 20th minute. Chukwueze leveled before the break, but Vinicius Jr put Madrid back in front with an excellent solo goal in the 48th minute, a Xinhua report said.

Chukwueze’s run then allowed him to set up Morales to level with 20 minutes left to play and he sealed a fine display with the winner in the 80th minute.

FC Barcelona, who lost 4-0 to Madrid in the Copa del Rey on Wednesday, can go 15 points clear in La Liga if they beat Girona on Monday.

Mikel Oyarzabal and Take Kubo scored as Real Sociedad had an easier than expected win at home to Getafe and the win from the side from San Sebastian would have been greater had David Soria not saved an Oyarzabal penalty.

Osasuna’s excellent week, which saw them reach the final of the Copa del Rey for only the second time in their history, continued as two late goals from Ez Abde saw them come back from a goal down to beat bottom of the table Elche 2-1.

Inaki and Nico Williams both scored as Athletic Club Bilbao bounced back from their cup disappointment with a 2-1 win away to Espanyol. Athletic (who hadn’t won away to Espanyol since 1998) dominated the game and Espanyol’s goal came in the last minute as Sergi Darder poked home after an error from Unai Simon.

Sevilla saw two vital points in their fight to avoid relegation snatched away in the closing minutes as they drew 2-2 at home to Celta.

–IANS

