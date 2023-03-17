scorecardresearch
Clare Connor appointed ECB's Deputy CEO and Managing Director of England Women

By News Bureau

London, March 17 (IANS) Former cricketer Clare Connor has been appointed as Deputy Chief Executive Officer of England and Wales Cricket Board, as well as Managing Director of England Women.

Clare took on the role of Interim CEO in June 2022, having previously been ECB’s Managing Director of Women’s Cricket in which she oversaw a transformational period for the game.

She begins the new role with immediate effect following Richard Gould’s arrival at the organisation as CEO In February. Clare’s new role will also cover England Disability Cricket and other projects.

“It was an enormous honour to have served as Interim CEO of ECB, and I’m delighted that in this new role, I can continue to make a difference across the game as we strive to become a more inclusive sport. Cricket’s response to the Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket’s report will be a vital moment for our game and we must use it to change for the better.”

“Throughout my many years working in cricket so far, I have been committed to making our game one which includes and welcomes people from every background, and that’s what will continue to drive me on in everything I do,” said Clare in an official statement.

As well as working closely alongside Richard on Board-level leadership responsibilities, Clare’s initial focus will be on the game-wide response to the ICEC report to make sure ECB move the game forwards in a positive and progressive manner.

With Clare’s new role, the post of MD Women’s Cricket will not be replaced. Instead, Beth Barrett-Wild will become Director, Women’s Professional Game, expanding her current remit with The Hundred to include wider leadership responsibilities across the women’s professional game.

“This is a huge year for cricket, with the Men’s and Women’s Ashes to look forward to, the women’s game developing so quickly and domestic cricket on a fast growth strategy, while we also have the challenges of the Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket report to come.”

“I am delighted therefore that Clare has accepted the role of Deputy CEO and MD England Women. She did an excellent job as Interim CEO, and prior to this as MD of Women’s Cricket. The new role will allow her to continue to lead and influence across the game, allowing us all to benefit from her experience and knowledge,” said Gould.

Clare made her England debut in 1995 at the age of 19 and took over the captaincy in 2000. An all-rounder who bowled left-arm spin, she led England women to their first Ashes triumph in 42 years, overseeing a 1-0 series win over Australia in 2005, for which she was awarded the OBE. She retired from the international game in 2006 with over 100 international caps and after six years of serving as England’s captain.

–IANS

nr/bsk

Angelo Mathews, Kusal Perera back in Sri Lanka's squad for white-ball series vs New Zealand
1st ODI: Shami credits bowling in right areas for his magical second spell
