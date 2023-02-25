scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

CLOSE-IN: India 'run out' of steam in Women's T20 World Cup (IANS column)

By News Bureau

<br> <br>Unfortunately for India, they lost by a narrow margin of 5 runs against a champion side. The match was at a critical stage when India had just put their nose ahead. A casual second run resulted in the "run out" of their captain, Harmanpreet Kaur, which was an unsavoury end to her stupendous innings.

Her departure was the catalyst that revived the Australian spirits. The Indian women, thereafter, fought well, however, the untiring and tenacious fielding efforts by the Australians, kept them just ahead.

The captains of both sides showed exemplary leadership. They were determined to lead from the front and Lannings for Australia and Kaur for India were superbly brilliant in their batting display.

The famous song, "Give me one moment in time" sung during the 1988 Summer Olympics by Whitney Houston comes to my mind. Harmanpreet, heartbroken and teary-eyed, will forever remember that moment in which she erred on the basics of cricket’s running between the wickets of not dragging one’s bat. She took her eyes off the ball and with both her feet off the ground succumbed at that crucial moment.

In sports, and also very much in cricket, these are the blemishes that remain as life-long memories and ones that need to be buried quickly.

The Indian women’s cricket side under Harmanpreet’s captaincy and coach Hrishikesh Kanitkar seems a side that looks confident and one that could combine to become the best.

India seems to be the only side that is close to toppling the two leading women’s sides in World cricket — Australia and England. The major differences between India and them are in the area of fielding and mental strength.

The famous cricket sayings of "catches win matches" and "a run saved is a run earned", are so relevant to the present Indian side. Shafali Verma, India’s young dynamic batter, is a good example of one who needs a major effort in improving her fielding.

It is not her fitness but her confidence in her ability to catch. India erred by fielding her at the boundary. She needs the ball to come to her when she has the least amount of time to think. A catch on a far-off boundary requires one to be mentally relaxed and calm. The hyperactive ones go through mental trauma of plenty of thoughts and at times could be detrimental in their approach to either fielding or catching the ball.

I loved fielding close to the bat and especially in the in-field. The sharp or quick catches gave me no time to think and my muscle memory through plenty of practice took over. However, for catching in the deep, I had to train my mind to relax, especially when the ball was on a descending trajectory toward me.

During the ’70s, we had the likes of Eknath Solkar, Karsan Ghavri, Madanlal or Kapil Dev fielding on the boundary. One has not seen either of them dropping a catch. They seemed so cool and collected while pouching a catch and Ghavri did so humming an Indian song. Solkar, was the best in the trade for his brilliant fielding, not only for his close catching but his allround ability to be the best anywhere in the field. He seemed to revel in wherever he stood and it was solely because of his utmost confidence in his ability.

The Indian women’s cricket appears to have identified a core group of 20 players, who by and large make up the final XI. The challenge for the Indian side is to identify the ideal position for each one of them. Cricket is not just about batting and bowling but one of the most important areas downplayed at most times is "fielding".

The great Tiger Pataudi, India’s innovative captain, who was another of India’s brilliant fielders, once said to me quite astutely, "If we in the ’60s had a good fielding side, we would have consistently won against the best". He went on to say that we had the most outstanding bowling attack as well as formidable batters. Unfortunately, the opponent’s batters relished our dropped catches, many of them would not have had not "one life", but several.

India started winning in the early 70s once they had a good consortium of close catchers. However, the fielders only came into play at the latter part of a Test match, once the wicket was reasonably worn-out. The out fielding remained the Achilles heel and the improvement in it has been instrumental in many of the present Indian side’s victories.

The women’s IPL will be an important platform for Indian women’s cricketers to learn and excel at their skills as regards their fielding. The live coverage of matches, being viewed by millions of cricket fans, is a good incentive to make them fitter and faster. Identified as a slow plodder for a cricketer by masses of viewers, is as hurtful as not getting runs or wickets.

The Indian women’s side has shown that they have the skills to compete with the best. The team under Kanitkar and his support staff just need to put them through plenty of fielding drills and the hard yards that one needs to become good fielders.

One will then see them running their opponents out, thereafter.

(Yajurvindra Singh is a former India cricketer. The views expressed are personal)

–IANS

bsk

Previous article
12 US states sue to expand access to abortion pill
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

12 US states sue to expand access to abortion pill

Health & Lifestyle

US reports over 100 pediatric flu deaths this season

Health & Lifestyle

Covid marks sixth leading cause of death in US in January

Health & Lifestyle

Mandaviya engages with heads of missions for deeper collaboration on PMBJP

Sports

Lewandowski slams 'painful' defeat against Manchester United

Sports

I_league 2022-23: Mohammedan sinks Sreenidi after 10-minutes-goal thriller lifts

Sports

Premier League: Vital weekend with Carabao Cup final in background

Sports

Women's T20 World Cup: Hosts South Africa march on to final with thrilling win over England

News

Ayushmann Khurrana: OTT is a massive wave but it is not the demise of Bollywood

Sports

ISL 2022-23: Chennaiyin end season with thrilling 4-3 win over NorthEast United

News

Oaf-Savera packs a surprise with Siddhant Chaturvedi at Vh1 Supersonic

Sports

Ancelotti vs Simeone: The key duel in the Madrid Derby of 2022-23 season

Sports

PVL 2023: Tensions high as Calicut Heroes, Kochi Blue Spikers face off in Kerala derby

Sports

With win over Barca, Erik Ten Hag raises hopes of Manchester United bringing back glory days

Sports

Odisha enhances budget allocation for sports sector by 34%

Sports

Anamika, Kalaivani sail into semifinals at Strandja Memorial boxing

News

Sai Ketan Rao: Action sequences are my personal favourites

Health & Lifestyle

Cleaner air may boost children's lung capacity: Study

Health & Lifestyle

Kazakhstan boy, 9, gets new life in India's first paediatric living donor intestine transplant

Health & Lifestyle

'Will be mental torture…': SC on a plea for postponing NEET-PG exam

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US