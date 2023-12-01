scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Coach Juan Reynoso poised to leave Peru national team

Juan Reynoso is set to leave his post as manager of Peru's national team after less than 18 months in the role, a local football federation official said on Thursday

By Agency News Desk
Coach Juan Reynoso poised to leave Peru national team
Coach Juan Reynoso poised to leave Peru national team _ pic courtesy news agency

Lima, Dec 1 (IANS) Juan Reynoso is set to leave his post as manager of Peru’s national team after less than 18 months in the role, a local football federation official said on Thursday.

The 53-year-old, whose contract is due to expire in 2026, has guided the Blanquirroja to four wins, three draws and seven losses since replacing Argentine Ricardo Gareca in August last year, reports Xinhua.

“We are finalizing details of the [termination] settlement,” Peruvian Football Federation (FPF) director Juan Oblitas told reporters.

“We are going to do things calmly. There is no chance that we’ll start negotiating with a new manager while Juan Reynoso still has a contract.”

Local media has speculated that Gareca could return to the position while countryman Jose Pekerman has also been linked with the job.

Peru are currently last in the 10-team South American qualifying group for the 2026 FIFA World Cup with two draws and four losses.

–IANS

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
CLOSE-IN: Indian cricket team needs to get temperamentally stronger
Next article
Filipe Luis calls time on 20-year career
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US