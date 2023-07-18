scorecardresearch
Colombia's Rueda takes charge of Honduras

Tegucigalpa, July 18 (IANS) Reinaldo Rueda has been appointed manager of the Honduras national team for a second time, the country’s football federation said.

The 66-year-old Colombian replaces Argentine Diego Vasquez, who was sacked after the team’s failure to progress beyond the group stage of the CONCACAF Gold Cup earlier this month.

“Welcome back home, Reinaldo Rueda,” the Honduran Football Federation said in a statement on social media.

Rueda helped Honduras qualify for the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa during his first spell in charge of the team. He has also had stints as head coach of Colombia and Chile over a managerial career spanning three decades.

The first match of his new tenure will be an away clash against Jamaica in the CONCACAF National League on September 8.

