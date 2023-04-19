scorecardresearch
Controversy before IPL match in Jaipur, Sports Minister says RCA 'captured unnecessary space' at stadium

By Agency News Desk

Jaipur, April 19 (IANS) A controversy erupted just a few hours before the start of much awaited IPL match in Rajasthan.

State Sports Minister Ashok Chandna, during an inspection of Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Stadium here on Tuesday evening, expressed displeasure over a construction done by Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA) in the stadium and said that the RCA has violated the MoU signed with the Sports Council.

Chandna said that the RCA has got two new seating boxes constructed at SMS Stadium before the IPL and has “captured unnecessary space”.

“Due to this temporary stand, the employees of the sports department are unable to go to the office,” he added. However, RCA President Vaibhav Gehlot retaliated on the objections of made by the Sports Minister and said that the work has been done according to the rules and terms of the MoU.

After a long wait of three years, an IPL match will be held at Jaipur’s Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Wednesday. The match will be played between Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants.

–IANS

arc/sha

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agency (Indo Asian News Service aka IANS). The content team can be contacted on ians@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
