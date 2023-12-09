Copa Libertadores: Lozano laments absence of Mexican clubs

Mexico City, Dec 9 (IANS) Mexico national team manager Jaime Lozano has bemoaned a decision to prevent Mexican clubs from competing in the Copa Libertadores.

Victor Montagliani, president of the Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF), earlier revealed that FIFA had denied a request to allow Mexican sides to participate in South American football’s premier club competition, reports Xinhua.

“I’d have been very happy if they allowed it,” Lozano said. “I was able to play in the Copa Libertadores and it was a great experience to test ourselves against those teams. Everybody benefits.”

Mexican teams participated in the Copa Libertadores from 1998 to 2016 with Cruz Aul (2001), Chivas in (2000) and Tigres (2015) reaching the final.

“It’s about leaving your comfort zone to grow and develop,” Lozano added.

CONCACAF’s leading club competition is the local version of the Champions League, which includes 27 teams from up to 41 countries and regions.

