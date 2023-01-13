scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Criticism of Ashton Agar over SCG outing "way too harsh": Steve O'Keefe

By News Bureau

New Delhi, Jan 13 (IANS) Former Australia spinner O’Keefe believes there has been “way too harsh” criticism of left-arm spin all-rounder Ashton Agar’s performance at the SCG Test against South Africa.

Playing in a Test match for the first time since 2017, Agar struggled for rhythm and returned with figures of 0/58 in a rain-hit drawn match. Though he didn’t have an impressive outing at Sydney, Agar was still named as one of four spinners for the Test tour of India, starting from February 9 in Nagpur.

“Oh yeah, it was three wickets that fell to spin in that Test. He got to bowl 20 overs, his first game in the Test arena (in Australia) … on a track that didn’t offer anything, really. There wasn’t a lot of turn, there were some footmarks there for Nathan Lyon, but they were footmarks outside of the eye-line.”

“To sort of judge a guy on 20 overs on what was basically a third day (pitch), which is probably when batting is at its best on the centre of the track (is harsh). If that game had gone on for two more days, I’m sure it would have looked different,” said O’Keefe to SEN Radio.

O’Keefe called for Agar to be judged only once he gets a genuine opportunity to show his skills in India. “(Keshav) Maharaj as an experienced bowler around the world took 1/108, Simon Harmer — who has 800 First Class wickets – took 0/109 and Nathan Lyon took two (wickets).”

“Expecting Ashton to come out and go, ‘Oh well, this is how he’s going to bowl’, I think was way too harsh. I know he’s a very, very good bowler and I think he’ll do a great job in India. Let’s judge him over the full length of a match, with two innings, in conditions that suit, and then we can probably get a fair assessment on him.”

Agar’s previous white-ball experience of playing in India and his ability to turn the ball away from right-handers is something which O’Keefe feels can make him an ideal partner for off-spinner Nathan Lyon in India.

“The Indian side will have – I think – majority right-handers with Rishabh Pant probably out. I think the whole top six will be right-handers, which lends itself to thinking you’re going to need a left-arm finger spinner in there to start. I think Ashton — with all of the experience of going over – will be the right man to get it done.”

–IANS

nr/bsk

Previous article
Robin Uthappa, Yusuf Pathan excited to play together once again at Dubai Capitals
Next article
Hockey World Cup: Odisha CM announces Rs. 10 lakh each for Rohidas, Xess
This May Also Interest You
News

Arijit lends his vocal prowess to the Bengali adaptation of 'Gaaye Ja'

Technology

Spotify back online after brief outage

Dialogues

FARZI Dialogues: Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi, Kay Kay Menon’s powerful dialogues will blow your mind

News

Tahir Raj Bhasin is all geared up for 'Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein' Season 2

News

After 'Human' clocks in a year, Vipul Shah shares idea behind season 2

Technology

Voice automation startup Skit.ai lays off over 115 employees: Report

Sports

German icon Rudi Voller set to take care of national football team

Dialogues

Shehzada Dialogues: Kartik Aaryan’s funny action packed dialogues

News

Kim 'hates' Kanye West's new wife, shares cryptic quotes

News

Morgan Freeman joins Taylor Sheridan's CIA drama 'Lioness'

News

Jamie Lee Curtis to skip Critics Choice Awards after testing Covid positive

Sports

Prithvi Shaw shares congratulatory messages after long-awaited India call-up

News

'Elvis' star Austin Butler, director Baz Luhrmann honour Lisa Marie Presley

Technology

Musk to reveal Twitter code as users unable to login via 3rd party apps

Technology

Vodafone plans hundreds of job cuts, biggest in 5 years: Report

Sports

Ignored for India Test tour, Adam Zampa looking forward to ODI World Cup

Sports

Serie A: Napoli hand Juventus 5-1 thrashing, remain on top

Technology

LG recalling 56,700 Smart TVs over serious tip over, entrapment risks

Technology

US, Japan sign pact at NASA HQ to explore deep space

News

Bigg Boss 16: After Abdu Rozik’s elimination, Shiv Thakare get emotional; Fans says they will miss ShiBdu bond

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US