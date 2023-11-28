scorecardresearch
Cruzeiro beat Goias to inch toward safety

Teenager Robert Silva came off the bench to score in stoppage time as Cruzeiro eased their relegation fears with a 1-0 away victory over Goias in Brazil’s Serie A championship on Monday.

Robert, who replaced Luiz Machado in the 83rd minute, showed deft control by receiving Bruno Rodrigues’s diagonal pass before lashing a low finish into the far corner, reports Xinhua.

The result leaves Cruzeiro 13th in the 20-team Serie A standings with 44 points from 35 games, three points clear of the drop zone with three matchdays remaining.

Goias are 18th and need to win each of their remaining matches to have any chance of staying in the top flight next year.

Both teams will play again on Thursday as the Brazilian Serie A season draws to a hectic close. Cruzeiro will host Athletico Paranaense at the Mineirao while Goias face Gremio in Porto Alegre

