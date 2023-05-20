CSK vs DC: Conway smashes 1000th maximum of IPL 2023 as sixes rain in cash-rich league

New Delhi, May 20 (IANS) Chennai Super Kings (CSK) opener Devon Conway ran down the track and swung through the line to smash a delivery by Lalit Yadav into the sightscreen for the 1000th six of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, here on Saturday.

The 1000th six of IPL 2023 came in Match 67 between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals as MS Dhoni won the toss and elected to bat first.

This was the 13th maximum struck by Conway and the 112th six struck by a CSK batter in IPL 2023. Shivam Dube is the Chennai player to hit the maximum sixes for his team this season. In 14 matches, Dube has blasted 30 sixes.

Overall, Royal Challengers Bangalore duo Faf Du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell lead the list of players with the most sixes this season. Du Plessis has hammered 36 sixes so far in 14 matches while Maxwell and Dube have struck 30 sixes each.

In all, 110 players have smashed at least one six in IPL 2023 with 14 players from Sunrisers Hyderabad, the maximum from a team, clearing the ropes for at least six. Only nine players could manage to achieve this feat this season, which is the minimum among the 10 teams in the fray.

–IANS

