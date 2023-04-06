scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

CWG Qualifier Play-Off: Canada, UAE register easy victories on final day

By Agency News Desk

Windhoek (Namibia), April 5 (IANS) Canada and UAE notching up impressive wins against PNG and Jersey respectively on the final day of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier Play-off here on Wednesday.

Canada defeated Papua New Guinea (PNG) by 90 runs while the United Arab Emirates beat Jersey by 66 runs.

Batting first, Canada got vital contributions from their top-order batters. Aaron Johnson stroked a 48-ball 53, while Pargat Singh continued his brilliant form in the tournament with a score of 66.

But the middle and the lower-middle order failed to contribute much, with the highest score being 28 by Saad Bin Zafar. This meant that PNG were able to contain Canada to a relatively low total of 218/8 in their 50 overs. John Kariko was the pick of the bowlers for PNG, registering figures of 4-45.

During the chase, PNG never got going, with many of their batters failing to convert starts into big scores. Tony Ura scored a 38-ball 36 while Assad Vala chipped in with 29 runs.

Despite a gritty display in the lower order by Norman Vanua (33 off 50), PNG would fall short in their chase by 90 runs.

Jeremy Gordon would deliver a devastating spell for Canada, scalping six wickets in his ten overs.

UAE chose to bat first after winning the toss and it turned out to be a good call. Despite no one bringing up a century, some of their big guns were delivered by playing some crucial knocks.

Muhammad Waseem (65 off 52) and Asif Khan (82 off 86) were fired during UAE’s batting innings, as they notched up a competitive total of 284/7 in their 50 overs. Julius Sumeerauer was the best bowler for Jersey, registering figures of 4/51.

Despite a determined showing with the bat, Jersey would eventually fall short in their chase by 66 runs. They still had some impressive performances with the bat though, with Harrison Carlyon especially impressiving. The batter scored 85 off 89, hitting 7 fours and 5 sixes.

UAE, who had already sealed qualification alongside the USA, saw impressive performances with the ball by Karthik Meiyappan, who scalped up four wickets.

–IANS

bsk

Previous article
Delhi HC directs AIIMS to urgently import medicine for child with horseshoe kidney disorder
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Delhi HC directs AIIMS to urgently import medicine for child with horseshoe kidney disorder

Health & Lifestyle

Delhi records 509 new Covid cases, no deaths

Others

Nitesh Kumar: A common man turned into an internet sensation

Sports

Top Indian players make the grade for World TT Championship in Durban

Sports

Super Cup: Sreenidi Deccan beat NEROCA challenge to ensure Group Stage spot

Sports

La Liga: Things we can expect in Spanish top division in the final 11 matchdays

Sports

IPL 2023: Dhawan's unbeaten 85, Prabhsimran's 60 help PBKS to 197/4 against Rajasthan Royals

Sports

It was one of those special moments, all players came and lifted me: Kumble recalls his historic 10-wicket haul

Health & Lifestyle

New method for early detection of SARS-CoV-2 infection

Health & Lifestyle

Parl panel pulls up govt over lack of basic amenities in Anganwadi centres

Health & Lifestyle

G-20 Ambassadors, representatives to attend GITB-12 in Jaipur too

Sports

Former India cricketer and Mumbai great Sudhir Naik passes, aged 78

Technology

Digital transactions see 178% rise in volume in 3 years

News

Audience loves woman-oriented stories, says Radhika Apte

Health & Lifestyle

Now, Congress Rajasthan chief tests Covid positive

Health & Lifestyle

Delhi's LNJP hospital ready to deal with any emergency amid Covid spike

Fashion and Lifestyle

Salman Khan shares shirtless pic, proves why he’s OG muscular star

News

Malayalam movie 'B 32 to 44' trailer unveils satire on 'the perfect body myth'

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US