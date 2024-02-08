Dan Lawrence permitted by England to play next two matches for Desert Vipers in ILT20

Abu Dhabi, Feb 8 (IANS) Right-handed batter Dan Lawrence has been given permission by the England team management to play for the Desert Vipers franchise in their next two matches of the ongoing ILT20 season in the UAE.

Lawrence was the Vipers’ first Wildcard pick for the season but left the side after the opening match of the tournament when he was a late call-up for England’s Test tour of India following Harry Brook’s withdrawal due to personal reasons.

England are now having a break in the UAE until February 12 following the first two Tests of that five-match series, with the series scoreline at 1-1. With Dan not making the playing eleven in the first two Tests in India, England have permitted him to rejoin the Vipers for the matches against the Dubai Capitals on February 9 and against the Sharjah Warriors two days later.

“We are delighted to welcome Dan back to the Vipers and it is something that makes perfect sense for everyone. The Vipers are getting a top-class player, someone who can affect the game with bat and ball who has already been part of the Vipers set-up, and someone who is craving match action.”

“For his part, Dan is getting the opportunity for some time in the middle and, when he returns to the England fold, they will have a player who will have benefited from playing after time on the sidelines during the ongoing Test series.”

“We are grateful to the England team for allowing Dan to re-join us and grateful, too, for Dan’s willingness to jump at the opportunity. In his short time with us at the start of the tournament, Dan was a terrific, positive influence both on and off the field and we look forward to him playing a part in pushing us towards the play-offs as the regular season draws to a close,” said Tom Moody, Desert Vipers Director of Cricket, in a statement.

The Desert Vipers are back in action in ILT20 on February 9, when they take on the Dubai Capitals at the Dubai International Stadium. Their match against the Sharjah Warriors on February 11 will take place at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

